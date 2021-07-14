The Best Fairy-tale Slots That Remind You Of Childhood

Fairytale Legends: Red Riding Hood

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Slots fairy-tales adapted to meet the demands of a growing audience are one of the fastest-growing niches designed to remind you of a careless time still offering a chance to earn something while re-discovering the lost and found world. Let's check out a couple of titles made by some of the most renowned software studios that took the matter seriously, producing interesting yet challenging and rewarding games.

We all know the classic story about a little girl dressed red who wants to visit her sick grandma and bring her a basket of fruits and food. It would be all just fine if it wasn't for the big bad wolf lurking in the forest through which the road goes. What to do - is there a way to beat the wolf and get to the granny's house with the package untouched?

NetEnt's fairy-tale adventure comes with no less than 3 Bonus rounds, including classic Free Spins, a mini-interactive round called Beware the Wolf, and the rewarding Coin Win where you can take up to 15x the bet. The enchanted forest was the perfect playground for Scatters and Random Features such as the Fairy Magic Spin, the Fairy Surprise, and the Fairy Wild spin.

They all lead to the static 400-coin jackpot in a mobile-friendly title. Find the best paying online casino in a review made from gamers to gamers who appreciate the best slots inspired by fairy tales.

Big Bad Wolf

Now, let's look through the eyes of the so-called villain. No one ever asked the wolf is everything that three little pigs said - all we know is their part of the story. NetEnt's eternal rival Microgaming wanted to defend all wolves of this world, granting them an anti-hero equally rewarding as terricolous. Before we reach the big prize of 1000 coins, let's check if there is a great feature to be emphasized in this fairy tale-themed slot.

First of all, good classic gameplay in fairytale slots is abandoned for the dropping icons falling from above to fill a gap made by a recent winner. Moreover, winning combinations accumulate to the point where standard pig icons start to transform into Special Wilds.

Then, a wolfpack of 3 triggers some extra spins and introduces the game's strongest: the best players will benefit from the Swooping Reels and Blowing Down the House combo of spins and multipliers.

Jack and the Beanstalk

A poor boy went to the city to sell a cow for food but returned home with a few beans instead of a bag full of tasty sweets and pastry. Having nothing to eat, the boy went to sleep only to return from the land of dreams to discover a massive plant growing up in the sky. Climbing his way up, the boy discovered a castle in the clouds, and so the perfect childhood adventure starts.

Once again, NetEnt deals with fairy tale slot games to bring a jackpot-powered game offering a maximum of 600.000 coins. The slot's fairy tale full potential will be discovered when you play online casino for real money and benefit from all bonus features.

This is the first title supporting the innovative Walking Wild mode along with Free Spins and Wilds turning into Stacked Wilds. Themed symbols will help you scoop the main prize, while the Treasure Hunt bonus grants retriggerable rounds and multipliers attached.

Rapunzel's Tower

Completely made over from a fairy tale into a cross-platform ready HTML5 solution, this is one of the first slots ever produced by Quickspin but released just recently to cater to the audience still having children inside their souls. Designed in a traditional manner with 5 reels, 3 rows, and 20 fixed paylines, the reengineered slot is where you'll be the Prince trying to rescue Rapunzel from the notorious Tower.

Players will look forward to Until You Win mode, during which all bonus icons lock in place, leaving others to re-spin until a winner comes out. As for the Scatters, you'll need three matches to trigger the Tower Bonus with 10 chances for rescuing the princess. High-rated icons will help you do the job while it is possible to claim even more extra rounds. Climbing the top grants the main prize, and everything you earned so far will be doubled.

Miss White

Inspired by Snow White and Seven Dwarfs, IGT transformed the first Disney animated feature film into a top fairy tale slot having everything you know from the background story: a beautiful girl, hilarious but friendly industrious dwarfs, a witch and poisoned apple, and finally - a dashing prince appeared from the bright blue sky to save the day.

Instead of a classic paytable, the game is powered by MultiWay Xtra wins mode granting up to 1.024 ways to get you paid. Like that wasn't enough, the provider implemented the innovative End2End mode to expand icons and help you form more winners. Picking an apple has a deeper meaning here since it leads to extra rounds. In fact, correct choices in this fairy tale slot can bring up to 15 games at the casino's expense.

Beauty and the Beast

Visually impressive, just like other online slots produced by Yggdrasil, this is a reminder of one of the most popular slots fairytale ever produced. With so many iterations in movies, cartoons, and comic books, dubbed the best US release when it comes to slots based on tales, this one adds new roles to the Butler, Chef, and Maid working as the Beast's servants.

With their help, the reel set will modify three-ways to create a series of combos granting more coins to the bankroll. The bonus round combines Wilds and Scatters that produce extra rounds and jackpots together. The online slot also features multiple choices when playing extra hands.

During the main course, it is possible to activate the Golden Bet mode at an increased price. Once activated, it can enhance the play with Boost & Nudge, or Boost or Nudge only.

Conclusion

As you can see, the choice is excellent, and there are so many reputable casino sites offering both currency and free play games. We also encourage you to try and play free fairy tale slots such as A Dragon's Story featuring the Brave Sir William Bonus in online casinos that gladly welcome fulfilment of children's dreams. You can also make some cash with the Magic Mirror Free Spins Bonus in the homonymous slot inspired by another childhood fairy tale.