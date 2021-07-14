7 Outdated Trends In Higher Education

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Education is the weapon of a progressive society. But if the system keeps relying on old-age teaching trends, the idea of growth will be messed up.

With the current pace of technological and methodological evolutions, techniques used by institutions quickly lose their relevance. The only way for them to stay compatible is by updating themselves according to current advancements.

Many institutions still fail to understand the importance of shifting their teaching approaches. Perhaps, this is why they are reluctant to change the obsolete practices. Thus, it leads to an imbalance between college learning and real-life problem-solving for students.

Archaic Trends That Should've Been Left in the Past

Here're a few outdated trends in higher education that need to be revised to help individuals gain success nowadays.

Written Assignments

Our education providers still have a debate on whether written assignments are worth it. Nonetheless, a lot of written homework does not serve any purpose. The primary goal of homework is to help students learn and revise whatever is taught in the class.

But loads of writing work tend to become a burden causing students to feel stressed. So, in reality, it does exactly the opposite of intended. Students today are digital kids, and you can hugely leverage technology to induce excitement about assignments.

Conventional Teaching Methods

Students attend a class. The teacher reads from a textbook and explains the topic on the board, helps students solve some problems, and then assigns homework from the textbook. If this sounds familiar, you are stuck with an ancient method of facilitating education.

The teaching methodologies in higher education need to be synchronized with modern techniques that make education a two-way process. Incorporating practical knowledge makes it more meaningful.

Contemporary teaching approaches include

collaborative learning;

use of visual aids;

group-based learning;

flexible schedule;

group discussions;

student-led sessions.

Typical Tests and Grading System

Since the education landscape has expanded into a broad perspective of practical and skill-based learning, sticking to the typical grading system causes a setback in progress.

The education system has always focused on generalizing learning for a diverse set of individuals who may excel in different kinds of subjects.

Modern education should deviate from standard grade-based tests and stop expecting every student to be a champion in all subjects.

Many students who are average at studies turn out to be successful business people. And many of those who fail at mathematics succeed in a variety of unconventional careers.

Ban on Gadgets

There used to be a time when bringing personal gadgets to the class was banned in most colleges. It could even cause strict disciplinary actions. This trend was supposed to reduce distractions in the classroom.

However, gadgets have become students' best friends ever since online resources turned into knowledge repositories.

So, if institutes modify their rulebooks and allow laptops or smartphones, they can employ many techniques to improve student engagement in the class.

Outdated Curriculum

An honorable mention of an irrelevant curriculum for today's generation cannot be skipped. Studies based on rote learning serve no benefit in this competitive era.

Jobs and businesses are more demanding now, and institutions that mold their curriculums according to critical career requirements in this fast-paced world help their students succeed.

An outdated syllabus can result in good academic scores. But by failing to empower students with upgraded knowledge and skills, universities are unable to instill much-needed competency in their learners.

To curb the problems in the old curriculum, institutions can allow students to choose specific subjects and personalize the curriculum based on their long-term career goals.

Rigid Class Schedules

Today's digital world is more inclusive of skills and diverse types of learners. Every student may have different preferences. Some of them might be managing studies with a side job; others may need to look after their loved ones while one of the classes is scheduled.

With online learning, giving them the flexibility to choose their preferred class time is possible. You can prerecord lectures and grant access to students. More than one time slot can also be allotted for a class so that they can choose the most suitable option for them.

One-Way Classes

The classic teaching method where the teacher speaks and explains while students listen passively is a tale of old times. Even though some colleges have significantly modified the teaching techniques to fit today's two-way learning module, many of them still pursue this outdated trend.

The problem with this kind of teaching approach is that a student may wander places without even realizing that they are in the class. Also, the lack of engagement in the class will lessen your lecture's efficacy.

The only way to avoid this is to implement active learning methods in the class. You can also arrange student-led sessions to encourage them to participate and learn. Whether online or offline, this technique works well in both scenarios.

The Bottom Line

The root cause of the failure of our education system is reluctance. Universities and institutions do not realize the importance of restructuring the entire system. The still-in-use trends offer no value to a student's professional and personal life and prevent revamping the higher education system.

We, as a global community, need to implement more innovations and out-of-the-box approaches to foster expected outcomes from this sphere.