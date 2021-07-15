Chiiild & Jensen McRae Connect On "Gone"





Chiiild on the collaboration states: "Gone featuring Jensen is a reminder that there are always two sides to every story" Jensen continues, "I was so excited when I got connected with Chiiild for this collab. He has such a special, rich voice and his music exists at the nexus of multiple genres I love. As soon as I heard the first version of "Gone" I had so many ideas - the themes of miscommunication and emotional distance are things that I think a lot of people can relate to but don't want to admit it. It was such a thrill to hear it all come together. I don't have any music by myself that sounds like this and I can't wait for people to dive into it - it's a perfect song for the summer."



Chiiild recently demonstrated his arena-worthy stage presence in his U.S TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing two of his most acclaimed singles to date in "Pirouette" and "Sleep Walking". You can read Chiiild's Exclaim! cover story out now and stay tuned for the full-length release from Chiiild July 23rd.



Chiiild has made a name for himself occupying a space typically not representative of Black artists within the alt/pop genre. Chiiild uses music to tell stories about diversity, ask questions about humanity, and unify people over shared personal experiences. Taking influence from music as diverse as D'Angelo, Tame Impala, Pink Floyd, and Marvin Gaye, he's created an expansive timeless sound that is uniquely genre-bending yet still somehow reminiscent of something you've heard or felt, before.




