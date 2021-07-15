Enrique Iglesias Welcomes The Summer With New Hit "Me Pase" Ft. Farruko

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Billboard's greatest Latin Artist of All Time and King of Latin Pop, global superstar Enrique Iglesias, is preparing to make history yet again, returning for the summer and delighting millions of fans around the world with his new single "Me Pasé" featuring reggaeton star Farruko.
"Me Pasé" is lightning in a bottle, capturing the unparalleled magic that has made Iglesias a celebrated global icon over the course of more than two decades. Delivering electric, stunningly vibrant rhythms made for dancing, the song has an irresistible beat perfect to be a summer anthem all over the world.
"Me Pasé" will form part of the 47-time Billboard Latin Music
Award and multi-Grammy Award winner's new album coming September
of 2021, and joins his remarkable, record-breaking catalog of worldwide hits. Iglesias's impressive list of 154 Billboard #1 singles includes 27 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart, making him the artist with the most No. 1s on the chart in history, along with 39 top 10s on the same chart (also the most for any single artist in history); 31 No. 1s on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart; and 14 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart.
The official music video was directed by Alejandro Perez, whom Enrique has worked with to great success. This successful partnership has yielded several videos such as Bailando, Subeme La Radio, Duele el Corazon (all which have exceeded over 1 billion views). The video was filmed on the stunning, paradisiac beaches in Samaná and the warm welcome and hospitality of the Dominican people, made this shoot incredibly special to everyone involved.
On September
25, Enrique Iglesias
will kick off his North American arena tour in Las Vegas, NV co-headlining with Ricky Martin. Fans can expect a historic event with two Latin legends under one roof. This will be the first US tour that Enrique embarks on since 2017 and is on the path to sold out shows with second shows added in several cities. Tickets are available now at www.livenation.com.
Enrique Iglesias
& Ricky Martin
Live! Tour Dates:
Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Arena
- September
25th
Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
- September
30th
Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
- October 1st
Boston, MA - TD Garden - October 5th
Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- October 7th
Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- October 8th
Montreal, QC - Centre Bell - October 9th
Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - October 13th
Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- October 14th
Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - October 16th
New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden - October 17th
Miami, FL - FTX Arena
(Formerly American Airlines Arena) - October 22nd
Miami, FL - FTX Arena
(Formerly American Airlines Arena) - October 23rd
Atlanta, GA - State
Farm Arena
- October 29th
Orlando, FL - Amway Center - October 30th
Dallas, TX - American Airlines center - November 3rd
Houston, TX - Toyota Center - November 5th
San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center - November 6th
Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena
- November 7th
El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center - November 10th
Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
- November 11th
Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - November 13th
San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose - November 14th
Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center - November 18th
Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center - November 19th
Anaheim, CA - Honda Center - November 20th.