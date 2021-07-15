EELS Announce 2022 European Headline Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
EELS have announced a spring 2022 headline tour across the UK, Europe
and North America. Starting March 11th in Belfast before London's Camden Roundhouse on March 14th, the tour will see shows across Europe
and North America
through April and May.
At the time of their critically-lauded 'Earth To Dora' album release in October 2020 EELS were unable to tour since they and the rest of the world were in lockdown. But they are finally going to bust out like a swirling hurricane of goodwill and rock. Not necessarily in that order.
EELS leader Mark Oliver
Everett aka E said: "We've got a lot of pent-up energy from all the time spent cooped-up and unable to rock. It's going to be an extra-special treat this time. We always have the greatest time playing live, but this is gonna get crazy. Attendees will want to keep their cameras rolling, because we may explode."
EELS' thirteenth studio album, 'Earth To Dora', was recorded at the EELS' Los Feliz, California studio. Produced by E and performed by E, Koool G Murder, The Chet and P-Boo, the album received extensive critical praise, and was described as "their sweetest natured album ever" by The Independent, awarded four stars in MOJO, the NME and The Times, who confirmed, "Everett has matured into a songwriter to stand up alongside his heroes." Watch a new stop-motion animated music video for the album's title track here.
EELS have had one of the most consistently acclaimed careers in music. The ever-changing project of principal singer/songwriter E (Mark Oliver
Everett), EELS have released 12 studio albums since their 1996 debut, Beautiful Freak. In 2008, E published his highly-acclaimed book Things the Grandchildren Should Know and starred in the award-winning Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives documentary about the search to understand his quantum physicist father, Hugh Everett III.
2015 saw the release of the band's extraordinary Royal Albert Hall live album and concert film. In the same year, the band's "Fresh Blood" served as the theme song to HBO's "The Jinx" and from 2016 to 2018 E appeared in Judd Apatow's Netflix original series "Love." EELS released their 12th studio album, The Deconstruction, in April 2018 and toured America
and Europe
in 2018 and 2019.
2022 Tour Dates:
March
11 - Belfast, UK, Telegraph Building
12 - Dublin, Ireland, Olympia Theatre
14 - London, UK, Roundhouse
15 - Manchester, UK, Albert Hall
16 - Glasgow, UK, Barrowland
17 - Nottingham, UK, Rock City
18 - Southampton, UK, 02 Guildhall
21 - Munich, Germany, Zenith
22 - Cologne, Germany, Palladium
23 - Hamburg, Germany, Edel-Optics Arena
25 - Berlin, Germany, Verti Music
Hall
27 - Paris, France, Salle Pleyel
30 - Lausanne, Switzerland, Les Docks
31 - Zurich, Switzerland, Hall 622
April
1 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Milan, Italy, Live Club
2 - Bologna, Italy, Estragon
4 - Budapest, Hungary, Akvarium Klub
5 - Vienna, Austria, Gasometer
7 - Brussels, Belgium, Forest National
8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live
May
8 - Solana Beach (San Diego), CA, Belly
Up
9 - Los Angeles, CA, Fonda Theatre
10 - Berkeley, CA, The UC Theatre
12 - Seattle, WA, The Neptune Theatre
13 - Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
15 - Salt Lake City, UT, Metro Music
Bar
16 - Boulder, CO, Boulder Theater
18 - Lawrence, KS, Liberty
Hall
19 - Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
20 - Chicago, IL, Metro
21 - Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA, Carnegie of Homestead Music
Hall
22 - Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club
24 - New York, NY, Webster Hall
25 - Silver
Spring, MD, The Fillmore
26 - Glenside (Philadelphia), PA, Keswick Theatre
27 - Carrboro, NC, Cat's Cradle
28 - Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse.