EELS Announce 2022 European Headline Tour





At the time of their critically-lauded 'Earth To Dora' album release in October 2020 EELS were unable to tour since they and the rest of the world were in lockdown. But they are finally going to bust out like a swirling hurricane of goodwill and rock. Not necessarily in that order.



EELS leader Mark



EELS' thirteenth studio album, 'Earth To Dora', was recorded at the EELS' Los Feliz, California studio. Produced by E and performed by E, Koool G Murder, The Chet and P-Boo, the album received extensive critical praise, and was described as "their sweetest natured album ever" by The Independent, awarded four stars in MOJO, the NME and The Times, who confirmed, "Everett has matured into a songwriter to stand up alongside his heroes." Watch a new stop-motion animated music video for the album's title track here.



EELS have had one of the most consistently acclaimed careers in music. The ever-changing project of principal singer/songwriter E (Mark



2015 saw the release of the band's extraordinary Royal Albert Hall live album and concert film. In the same year, the band's "Fresh Blood" served as the theme song to HBO's "The Jinx" and from 2016 to 2018 E appeared in Judd Apatow's Netflix original series "Love." EELS released their 12th studio album, The Deconstruction, in April 2018 and toured



2022 Tour Dates:



March

11 - Belfast, UK, Telegraph Building

12 - Dublin, Ireland, Olympia Theatre

14 - London, UK, Roundhouse

15 - Manchester, UK, Albert Hall

16 - Glasgow, UK, Barrowland

17 - Nottingham, UK, Rock City

18 - Southampton, UK, 02 Guildhall

21 - Munich, Germany, Zenith

22 - Cologne, Germany, Palladium

23 - Hamburg, Germany, Edel-Optics Arena

25 - Berlin, Germany, Verti

27 - Paris, France, Salle Pleyel

30 - Lausanne, Switzerland, Les Docks

31 - Zurich, Switzerland, Hall 622



April

1 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Milan, Italy, Live Club

2 - Bologna, Italy, Estragon

4 - Budapest, Hungary, Akvarium Klub

5 - Vienna, Austria, Gasometer

7 - Brussels, Belgium, Forest National

8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live



May

8 - Solana Beach (San Diego), CA,

9 - Los Angeles, CA, Fonda Theatre

10 - Berkeley, CA, The UC Theatre

12 - Seattle, WA, The Neptune Theatre

13 - Portland, OR, Revolution Hall

15 - Salt Lake City, UT, Metro

16 - Boulder, CO, Boulder Theater

18 - Lawrence, KS,

19 - Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

20 - Chicago, IL, Metro

21 - Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA, Carnegie of Homestead

22 - Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

24 - New York, NY, Webster Hall

25 -

26 - Glenside (Philadelphia), PA, Keswick Theatre

27 - Carrboro, NC, Cat's Cradle

28 - Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EELS have announced a spring 2022 headline tour across the UK, Europe and North America. Starting March 11th in Belfast before London's Camden Roundhouse on March 14th, the tour will see shows across Europe and North America through April and May.At the time of their critically-lauded 'Earth To Dora' album release in October 2020 EELS were unable to tour since they and the rest of the world were in lockdown. But they are finally going to bust out like a swirling hurricane of goodwill and rock. Not necessarily in that order.EELS leader Mark Oliver Everett aka E said: "We've got a lot of pent-up energy from all the time spent cooped-up and unable to rock. It's going to be an extra-special treat this time. We always have the greatest time playing live, but this is gonna get crazy. Attendees will want to keep their cameras rolling, because we may explode."EELS' thirteenth studio album, 'Earth To Dora', was recorded at the EELS' Los Feliz, California studio. Produced by E and performed by E, Koool G Murder, The Chet and P-Boo, the album received extensive critical praise, and was described as "their sweetest natured album ever" by The Independent, awarded four stars in MOJO, the NME and The Times, who confirmed, "Everett has matured into a songwriter to stand up alongside his heroes." Watch a new stop-motion animated music video for the album's title track here.EELS have had one of the most consistently acclaimed careers in music. The ever-changing project of principal singer/songwriter E (Mark Oliver Everett), EELS have released 12 studio albums since their 1996 debut, Beautiful Freak. In 2008, E published his highly-acclaimed book Things the Grandchildren Should Know and starred in the award-winning Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives documentary about the search to understand his quantum physicist father, Hugh Everett III.2015 saw the release of the band's extraordinary Royal Albert Hall live album and concert film. In the same year, the band's "Fresh Blood" served as the theme song to HBO's "The Jinx" and from 2016 to 2018 E appeared in Judd Apatow's Netflix original series "Love." EELS released their 12th studio album, The Deconstruction, in April 2018 and toured America and Europe in 2018 and 2019.2022 Tour Dates:March11 - Belfast, UK, Telegraph Building12 - Dublin, Ireland, Olympia Theatre14 - London, UK, Roundhouse15 - Manchester, UK, Albert Hall16 - Glasgow, UK, Barrowland17 - Nottingham, UK, Rock City18 - Southampton, UK, 02 Guildhall21 - Munich, Germany, Zenith22 - Cologne, Germany, Palladium23 - Hamburg, Germany, Edel-Optics Arena25 - Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall27 - Paris, France, Salle Pleyel30 - Lausanne, Switzerland, Les Docks31 - Zurich, Switzerland, Hall 622April1 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Milan, Italy, Live Club2 - Bologna, Italy, Estragon4 - Budapest, Hungary, Akvarium Klub5 - Vienna, Austria, Gasometer7 - Brussels, Belgium, Forest National8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS LiveMay8 - Solana Beach (San Diego), CA, Belly Up9 - Los Angeles, CA, Fonda Theatre10 - Berkeley, CA, The UC Theatre12 - Seattle, WA, The Neptune Theatre13 - Portland, OR, Revolution Hall15 - Salt Lake City, UT, Metro Music Bar16 - Boulder, CO, Boulder Theater18 - Lawrence, KS, Liberty Hall19 - Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue20 - Chicago, IL, Metro21 - Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall22 - Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club24 - New York, NY, Webster Hall25 - Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore26 - Glenside (Philadelphia), PA, Keswick Theatre27 - Carrboro, NC, Cat's Cradle28 - Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse.



