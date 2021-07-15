"Wu-Tang: An American Saga" Is Back! Second Season Will Premiere On September 8, 2021





· U-GOD / Damani Sease. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The second season of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" will premiere with the first three episodes on September 8th and every Wu-Wednesday following.Season Two Synopsis:The Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn't easy. The resentment between Dennis, Sha, Power and Divine still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle dealing with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan's fractures may prove too much to overcome.Executive Producers: Alex Tse, The RZA, Method Man, Brian Grazer and Francie CalfoCAST:· BOBBY (RZA) / Ashton Sanders· SHA / Shameik Moore· DENNIS / Siddiq Sounderson· DIVINE / Julian Elijah Martinez· POWER / Marcus Callender· SHURRIE / Zolee Griggs· ASON / T.J. Atoms· SHOTGUN / Dave East· GARY / Johnell Young· LINDA DIGGS / Erika Alexander· REBEL / Uyoata Udi· U-GOD / Damani Sease.



