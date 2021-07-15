"Fear Street Part 3: 1666" - Official Trailer - Netflix



- Fear Street Part 3: 1666 - July 16 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Thrust back to 1666, Deena learns the truth about Sarah Fier. Back in 1994, the friends fight for their lives - and Shadyside's future.The trilogy ends at the beginning - Shadyside 1666.The origins of Sarah Fier's curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.Watch the Fear Street Trilogy only on Netflix this July.- Fear Street Part 1: 1994 - July 2- Fear Street Part 2: 1978 - July 9- Fear Street Part 3: 1666 - July 16



