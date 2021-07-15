Survival Flying-City Building Game Dream Engines: Nomad Cities Is Now Available In Early Access





Plan carefully which buildings you build within the city, to take with you when you fly, and which are built outside to be abandoned when you leave. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Are you ready to take over a flying steampunk city? Will you lead your people in the struggle to survive in this strange world full of strange science and dreams? Dream Engines: Nomad Cities is now available in Early Access.Land your city in unknown lands, and control Tiny - your city's steam-bot avatar, as you explore the surroundings and fight off the Dream Plagues in search of valuable resources and scavenge.Build and automated resource production system and expand your city while taking care of your people's needs. Research new technologies, upgrade your infrastructure, and craft new equipment for Tiny.Most importantly, keep your people safe. Build powerful defenses to protect them from Dream Plague raids - but most importantly, always be prepared to fly away. Your defenses will only keep you safe for so long, the more you stay in the same place, the more dangerous it becomes.Plan carefully which buildings you build within the city, to take with you when you fly, and which are built outside to be abandoned when you leave.



