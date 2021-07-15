Conan Gray Releases New Song "People Watching"



This year he previously released " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gearing up for another chapter, platinum selling, chart topping, pop singer and songwriter Conan Gray reveals a new single entitled "People Watching" today.On the new song Conan says: "'People Watching' is for all my fellow lonely people who wonder what it's like to be deeply in love. I've never dated anyone in my entire life, so I've spent so many years of my life watching perfect couples sit in cafes and share coffee, whispering sweet nothings to each other. I can't help but fantasize about what it must be like to feel that emotion. There's nothing I love more than watching them exist in their little world, where seemingly nobody else exists to them. The song's lyrics are things I've eavesdropped off of times I used to spend people watching at the cafe in college. Studying them living their lives lets me live vicariously through them, in a way."Conan co-wrote the track with Grammy Award winning Julia Michaels and frequent collaborator Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo) and enlisted Grammy Award winning Serben Ghenea for mixing. After teasing the track earlier this month it received over 115,000 pre-saves leading into release.It also arrives on the heels of his recent anthem "Astronomy." The latter has amassed nearly 35 million streams and counting in addition to 4.5 million views on the music video. Not to mention, Taylor Swift took to her personal Instagram to praise the track saying: "This one is on another level!! Support/stream/buy this ethereal work of art. So much love & respect @conangray." She went on to personally select Gray to tease upcoming music with Olivia Rodrigo. Meanwhile, Rodrigo handpicked him to appear in the "Sour Prom" music video.Lookout for the official "People Watching" Music video out Friday, July 16th at 12 noon EST.Long before closing in on nearly 5 billion streams in three years, achieving platinum singles, and attracting unanimous applause courtesy of everyone from Sir Elton John to Taylor Swift, Conan Gray turned his bedroom into an escape from the darkness around him and a de facto creative hive.At just 12-years-old, the Central Texas native wrote songs at a feverish pace and engaged followers on social media with a flurry of content, including hand drawings, photographs, Vlogs, and raw thoughts. By the time he released his debut single "Idle Town" in 2018, the audience was not only ready for what he had to say, but they also needed it. Over the next three years, he filled that need with the Sunset Season EP, three sold out North American tours and two sold out European tours, and his 2020 full-length debut album, Kid Krow [Republic Records]. The RIAA certified Gold record bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Pop Albums chart, #2 on the Top Album Sales chart, and #5 on the Top 200, scoring "The Top New Artist Debut of 2020" and "The Top Solo Full Length Album Debut of 2020." It yielded a pair of platinum singles—" Heather " and "Maniac." Along the way, he delivered rapturous performances on television shows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The Today Show. Crowned "Best New Artist" by Billboard and touted among People's "Ones To Watch," he also garnered praise from Vogue, V Man, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Paper, The Fader, Forbes, MTV, I-D, Wonderland, Clash, Notion, Seventeen, W Magazine and many more.This year he previously released " Overdrive " & "Astronomy" and was hand selected by Taylor Swift to preview some of her newly re-recorded songs online and he appeared in Olivia Rodrigo Conan has ultimately affirmed himself as the voice of his generation by speaking directly to that generation with care and without a filter. He'll continue to do so in 2021, he readies new music and much more to come on the horizon.



