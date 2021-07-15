Top 5 Movies To Watch For A Student To Study Better

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Let's be honest. Academia can sometimes be a real pain in the neck. With lots of writing assignments, it is no wonder that many students turn to essay online services to handle their tasks. Students are often snowed under with different homework, which often makes them think, "where to find inspiration and how to study better?"

If you look for extra motivation, numerous ways exist to help you study better. And watching movies is among them. This article reveals the top five films to watch to get motivation and study harder.

What makes a good movie?

But first, what is an excellent movie? There are thousands of films available, but not everyone is fantastic. Of course, what one might find a great movie can be a mediocre film for another. Still, every film has to meet the main criteria to be considered beautiful. For example, every movie must have:

Logical plot: Without it, no movie can hold together. An exciting film must have a straightforward introduction, rising action, climax, and ending.

Creative team: Actors must feel the film and the characters they play. Fake emotions are easy to spot, so it is necessary to express pure feelings.

Outstanding cinematography: Cinematographic elements play a pivotal role in the film-making industry. Thanks to them, different scenes can be made in various ways.

These are just a few components of a splendid movie. Yet, they are essential and unavoidable, and every great film has them. So, without further ado, the following are top-notch motivational movies for students.

The Great Debaters (2007)

Everyone can stand out if their teacher is Denzel Washington. Based on a true story, the movie depicts a group of students who attend debate classes. They have their reasons for attending the class. But they don't seem to be motivated enough to reveal their potential. Denzel Washington evaluates the group and analyzes students, figuring out everyone's strengths and weaknesses. Once he does that, the work turns into full swing.

He provides students with basic principles of successful debating, making them up for a challenge. At some point, they have to stand against their rivals from the University of Harvard. Many would fear such competitors, but Washington's students are fearless. They are determined to win, regardless of any obstacle. The Great Debaters is a fantastic movie because it shows that anyone is capable of achieving ultimate goals.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Students often experience a crisis of uncertainty. They are not certain what they want to become, what they like doing, and why they study. This can result in a mental breakdown and a complete lack of motivation. Dead Poet Society is a classic and must-watch movie. It portrays a lost student who can't express himself. Instead of doing things he enjoys doing, his parents force him to become what they want him to become. He has to attend a conservative boarding school that aims to erase everyone's identity. This vicious cycle can't exist forever, so he decides to find ways to study subjects he loves. Eventually, he finds that other students do the same thing. They let him into their group led by Robin Williams, their teacher, which organizes clandestine meetups to read and analyze poems.

Social Network (2010)

With all that news about Facebook and Zuckerberg's pact with the government to track the app's users, we have already forgotten what heights Zuckerberg achieved in his college years. Social Network is a semi-biography of the Facebook founding father. And if the mentioned movies don't motivate you to study better, this one will make your motivation skyrocket.

Together with his university mates, Zuckerberg creates a social network to allow students to chat with one another. His way is thorny, yet the team manages to handle every issue, which resulted in the creation of a multi-billion company that unites people from all over the world. His story teaches that you can accomplish any goal through hard work and passion and turn your dreams into reality.

Freedom Writers (2007)

What is the purpose of my studies? is the question many students ask. Unfortunately, students often experience ethnic boundaries, which has an adverse impact on their learning process. Freedom Writers displays a similar story from a lovely Erin Gruwell, a young teacher who works with freshman and sophomore students at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach. Thanks to her novel approach, she manages to befriend students and make them active and engaged. This film is a must for those who feel confused in academia.

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Our world has way more geniuses than we can imagine. Sadly, lots of knowledgeable people don't know about their abilities. They keep their talents to themselves and don't want to nurture them. Good Will Hunting is an excellent film about Will Hunting, an MIT janitor who has a knack for Chemistry and Mathematics. He doesn't share his knowledge with others because he thinks people will laugh at him. Instead, he spends nights at bars. At some point, Will almost gets to jail, but his friend from the university bails him out under the condition that he visits a therapist. Little did both know that this will change Will's life immensely.