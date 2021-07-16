Bastille Drops New Song "Give Me The Future"





Of "Give Me The Future," frontman Dan Smith says, "'Give Me The Future' is a song about plugging into endless possibilities. Literally, feels like everything is out there for the taking, all tastes catered for. The spaceship sound at the start? It's us crash landing in the future. The reality we live in at the moment was the science fiction of not that long ago. Take a film like Minority Report. The technology in that seemed so far off, a fantasy. But it's here, we're way beyond it already. Had someone told you that 20 years ago, when the film came out... you'd have laughed. Or been terrified."



The four-piece has been experimenting and augmenting the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum selling band Bastille unveils their new song, "Give Me The Future," from their upcoming fourth studio album. The song is featured in the Jeep brand's new campaign video, "Life Electrified," out today."Give Me The Future" stands out as classic Bastille through and through. Cavernous production echoes, as synths juxtapose an airy beat. The vocals paint a sci-fi-inspired picture, recalling imagery from Blade Runner and beyond. It all builds towards a spacey and soaring hook, welcoming whatever looms on the horizon along for the ride. As always, Bastille represents the future. Earlier this week, the Jeep brand revealed a portion of the song in a shorter campaign video, which had Bastille fans going wild, guessing the song title and release date.Of "Give Me The Future," frontman Dan Smith says, "'Give Me The Future' is a song about plugging into endless possibilities. Literally, feels like everything is out there for the taking, all tastes catered for. The spaceship sound at the start? It's us crash landing in the future. The reality we live in at the moment was the science fiction of not that long ago. Take a film like Minority Report. The technology in that seemed so far off, a fantasy. But it's here, we're way beyond it already. Had someone told you that 20 years ago, when the film came out... you'd have laughed. Or been terrified."Last month, Bastille returned with their latest single, "Distorted Light Beam"—listen BELOW. The song, a gleaming, metallic rush of retro-futuristic pop, was co-written and co-produced with Ryan Tedder alongside the band's long-time collaborator Mark Crew. It marks the beginning of a new chapter for the band—one that revolutionizes their sound—and hints at a new sonic and visual world to come. "Distorted Light Beam" was released alongside a cinematic official video starring British actress Remmie Milner from the BAFTA-winning series, Save Me—watch BELOW. Set in the future, the video sees a newly developed immersive technology, "Futurescape," created by pioneering global tech entity, Future Inc., transform life as we know it. Not to mention, "Distorted Light Beam" currently sits in the Top 25 at Alternative Radio, as it continues to fly up the charts as the #3 greatest gainer this week.As Bastille embarks onto this new chapter, the band is set to perform new music on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on August 23rd—be sure to tune in!"You don't predict the future, you imagine it." - Future Inc.The four-piece has been experimenting and augmenting the Bastille sound since the release of their last album Doom Days in 2019, the conclusion of an unofficial trilogy. Last year, they released the Goosebumps EP, featuring Graham Coxon on "WHAT YOU GONNA DO???" and producer Kenny Beats on the title track, as they continued to pen songs that seek to understand and offer escape from the modern human condition. Doom Days received huge critical acclaim and charted in the Top 5 in both the U.K. and U.S., the only U.K. band to have achieved this chart landmark alongside The Beatles and Queen in 2019. The record found the band at their most lyrically provocative, most accomplished, and most vital and charts the course of one night in search of distraction from the surrounding apocalypse (sound familiar?). During the course of 2019, the four-piece continued to cement their reputation as one of the world's most captivating live bands, having played an extensive two month-long sold-out U.S. and U.K. tour. At the beginning of 2020, Bastille received their sixth Brit nomination and their second nomination for British Group. In January 2021, Bastille was the subject of ReOrchestrated, a documentary film that provided a revelatory and bracingly honest new look into the band's journey so far, framed through their ReOrchestrated shows and diving into themes of motivation, anxiety, and imposter syndrome. This summer, Bastille will headline both Latitude Festival and Standon Calling Festival, with a further two sold-out shows at Hampton Court Palace Festival in August. With over 11 million records sold, 6 U.K. Top 40 singles, and 1.5 billion video views, Bastille continues to be one of the world's most streamed bands.



