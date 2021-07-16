Swedish House Mafia Reunite With Song And Video Release, And Announce Signing With Republic Records



This marks the beginning. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia have returned with a massive showing of momentum with their new song and video "It Gets Better" alongside an announcement of signing to the prestigious Republic Records as well as being managed by the formidable SALXCO MANAGEMENT.Their reunion is celebrated by an iconic cover of Billboard Magazine and will be galvanized further with a special performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday July 19th.The seminal global group last released music in 2013 with fans and press worldwide hoping and speculating for years about a return.This marks the beginning.



