Imagine Dragons Debut "Wrecked" Music Video

With 40 million albums and 50 million songs sold globally, as well as 60 billion combined streams, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons have unveiled the music video for their latest single, "Wrecked". Directed by Matt Eastin, the video - like the song itself - finds lead vocalist Dan Reynolds in a confessional visual and exploration of grief. Reynolds wrote "Wrecked" after losing his sister-in-law to cancer in 2019. Additionally, Reynolds teased an acoustic version of the song, recorded from the set of the "Wrecked" music video.The emotional video for "Wrecked" is the third video directed by Eastin, joining previous videos " Follow You " and "Cutthroat," in support of the band's fifth studio album, Mercury - Act 1, set for release on September 3, 2021 and available for preorder. "Wrecked," mixed in Spatial Audio and released July 2, debuted at #2 and #4 on Spotify's Top 10 Global chart & Top 10 US Chart respectively."Wrecked" has garnered critical praise for its emotional honesty and sonic power, with Billboard writing, "The fragility in Reynolds' vocal delivery is moving -- the rock star is stripped bare on the track, and even when the chorus swells to meet the band's arena-sized approach, the singer holds onto that naked emotion for guidance." UPROXX says, "'Wrecked' … starts off a bit more acoustic than some of what we've heard from them in the past. Don't worry though, it builds to a towering, dark chorus just in time, a reflection of how relationship endings and grief can be swift and overwhelming."The band teamed up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin on Mercury - Act 1, a candid album that abandons metaphorically charged lyrics and instead embraces emotional extremities, holding nothing back. The title draws inspiration from the word "mercurial." Mercury - Act 1 is available for preorder HERE, and includes multiple album configurations including CD, deluxe CD "book", CD box set, multiple vinyl configurations, cassette, exclusive CD and vinyl with alt cover and poster for Target (US) and merch items unique to the album cover art and album package.The emotional intimacy of "Wrecked" continues to provide a glimpse into what fans can expect from Mercury - Act 1. Billboard revered that the recent releases of " Follow You " and "Cutthroat" marked the band's return "with soaring ambition intact.""Follow You," released March 12, is currently #1 at Alt Radio and Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, and has spent 5 nonconsecutive weeks at the top of both charts. It marked the band's quickest ascent to the top of the Billboard chart, surpassing the seven-week climb for " Natural " in 2018 and eight-week climb for " Believer " in 2017. " Follow You " is a love song written by vocalist Dan Reynolds upon re-marrying his wife after the couple had separated. "I wanted [the song] to represent a love that is realistic. One where love isn't perfect, but it endures," Reynolds said. The single's accompanying music video, featuring Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, offered a cheeky visual companion piece to fans and caught the attention of press. The video has amassed over 30 million views to date."Cutthroat" was released in conjunction with " Follow You " and "invites head-banging in line with its jittery, pseudo-industrial stomp," Billboard wrote after its release. The gritty, cinematic video for "Cutthroat"stars Olivia Munn growing increasingly agitated at the DMV and visually depicts the song's frenetic energy.With 40 million albums and 50 million songs sold globally, as well as 60 billion combined streams, Imagine Dragons were the best-selling rock band of the 2010s, even as they were busy reinventing the genre. Billboard's Top 3 rock songs of the decade belonged to the band - "Believer," " Thunder " and "Radioactive." Formed in 2009, Imagine Dragons developed a grassroots following with a series of independently released EPs before making their major label debut on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope with the 2012 EP Continued Silence. Night Visions, their 2012 full-length debut, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and the lead-off track " Radioactive " topped Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart, won a GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance, and achieved RIAA Diamond status. 2015's Smoke + Mirrors debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. EVOLVE, which followed in 2017, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and unleashed three No. 1 Alternative radio hits: "Believer," the GRAMMY-nominated " Thunder " and "Whatever It Takes." All three songs were also top 5 hits at Top 40 radio, with " Thunder " rising to the No. 1 spot. The band's fourth album, ORIGINS, debuted atop Billboard's Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts and lead single " Natural " spent nine weeks at No. 1 at alternative radio and set the current record for all-time "most spins in a week" at the format.



