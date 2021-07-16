Jacob & The Dazey Chain Jump Into Summer With New Single "Swan Dive"



JACOB & THE DAZEY CHAIN is relocating this summer from South Florida to Nashville, TN where JACOB's musical family roots have been planted for several decades. "My great grandmother owned a small label and recording studio on Church Street in the late 60's called Varsity Records," he says. "Her daughter (my great aunt) made a living in the 70's playing piano in the venues along Printer's Alley. I like to think I come by all of this honestly." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Swan Dive," the new single from JACOB & THE DAZEY CHAIN, releases today and is available on all streaming platforms. Written, arranged and produced by the emerging pop/rock singer/songwriter/guitarist Jacob Reese Thornton, his third single leads the way to his debut EP's fall 2021 release on indie label Gratuitous Noise."I read a quote that said, 'When you take big bites out of life, life sometimes bites back.' That inspired 'Swan Dive,'" says JACOB. "I was partly thinking of musicians I know who, like me, put our music out there against impossible odds. But it's more universal. I'd say it's about throwing caution to the wind. Overcoming fear and self-doubt. But also being careful what you wish for."The forthcoming EP THE SKY'S ALL I NEED TO GET HIGH features Rami Jaffee (Foo Fighters) and Bill Reynolds (Band of Horses) on the yet-to-be released title track. The EP will include "Swan Dive," "The Kids" and his first single released in January 2021, " Traces " (listen here) received nods by Classic Rock Magazine ("Tracks Of The Week"), continuous spins by industry tastemaker Rodney Bingenheimer on SiriusXM's Underground Garage and was also added to Apple Music playlist on NPR's KOSU Radio/The Spy FM "New Music Weekly." A limited run of vinyl for the upcoming EP is available for pre-orders (here).JACOB & THE DAZEY CHAIN is relocating this summer from South Florida to Nashville, TN where JACOB's musical family roots have been planted for several decades. "My great grandmother owned a small label and recording studio on Church Street in the late 60's called Varsity Records," he says. "Her daughter (my great aunt) made a living in the 70's playing piano in the venues along Printer's Alley. I like to think I come by all of this honestly."



