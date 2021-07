https://open.spotify.com/track/6OcGdl01qk3mcP5nv8jxWI



Blending afrobeat rhythms with high energy kicks and a slick groove, Xcell Drama is searching for the truth on 'Love To Lie'. Click below to listen to the track:

https://open.spotify.com/track/6OcGdl01qk3mcP5nv8jxWI

Blending afrobeat rhythms with high energy kicks and a slick groove, Xcell Drama battles between feelings of love and deceit on the track, which was inspired by a dishonest relationship he found himself wrapped up in. "Love to Lie is a song I wrote about my girlfriend who at that point in life lies almost over everything" Xcell Drama explains, "so the message of the song is me talking about my love for her despite how much she lies as a person".