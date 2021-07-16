Grammy-Winner Billy Strings To Perform Live At Boch Center November 2021







Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter and musician Billy Strings is heading to Boston to play the Boch Center Wang Theatre November 17. Boston is the latest stop for the bluegrass artist who was recently named Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards.Michigan-born and now Nashville-based, Strings arrived on the music scene as one of the most compelling new artists with the release of his 2017 debut LP, Turmoil & Tinfoil. Since his debut, Strings has been awarded Guitar Player of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards, selected as one of Rolling Stone's 2017 "New Country Artists to Know" and performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and PBS' "Bluegrass Underground." Strings won Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for his acclaimed 2019 record, Home. Strings and the album also topped Billboard's 2020 year-end chart in both Bluegrass categories: Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums. Often playing over 200 shows per year, Strings keeps the improvisational tradition of bluegrass alive while incorporating elements of several diverse genres. WXPN's World Café declares, "a bona fide phenom...with his virtuosic guitar playing front and center, Strings fuses bluegrass to psych rock, country and jam music, without fussing over what bluegrass should be."Tickets for Billy Strings in concert will be available Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Ticketmaster and at the Boch Center Box Office or www.bochcenter.org.




