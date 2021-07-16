Jupiter Grey Debuts New Single "Is It Ever The Same"





Centring around the betrayal within a relationship and the breakdown of that once-solid foundation, the track's candid and relatable lyrical themes look set to help fuel another success for Jupiter among his fanbase, which has been growing with each release. Speaking more on the track, Jupiter says, "'Is It Ever The Same' is about being in a relationship and thinking you found the one, only for a betrayal to happen that causes you to rethink the whole existence of the relationship. Honesty in a relationship is key, so once that's been broken, your foundation is destroyed."



Driving in his own lane and with a truly entrancing sound that draws inspiration from the likes of Blood



Jupiter Grey is an emerging London-based singer whose journey in music began at the age of five while singing in church. Pursuing music in his adulthood, he has since developed his own individual style, having been inspired by synthesisers, futuristic ambient sounds of the 80s and the modern, raw edge of 90s hip-hop. Blending these sounds with soul, indie rock and pop, he has impressively carved out a unique experimental R&B sound. His mission? To bring this sound to the mainstream and introduce a new audience to the development of R&B. Also inspired by high fashion and Japanese anime, Jupiter intends to show the world who he is through these two cultural elements and illustrate how they inspire his image, brand identity and lyrical content.



Jupiter also has a love for performing and songwriting, which he developed as a former member of two R&B groups that gave him the opportunity to perform throughout Europe, and he's hoping to bring his solo stage show to the masses following the release of his debut album, FIRES ON THE MOON, which is scheduled for release later this year. New single "Is It Ever The Same", which is taken from the forthcoming project, hears him continue to push the boundaries of UK R&B and is out everywhere now on all platforms.

