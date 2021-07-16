The Vaccines To Play First UK Gig In Two Years Exclusively For Radio X





The much-loved bands will play to a live audience for the first time in over a year in 'Radio X Presents The



It's been nearly two years since UK fans last saw The



Speaking about how much the gig means to the band, The Vaccines' Justin Hayward-Young said: "Not only have we missed playing shows more than anything, we've missed each other. This will be the first time we've all been in the same room since December 2019 and we can't wait to celebrate with you on the station we grew up worshipping."



Appearing as special guests, The Snuts' last gig in front of a live audience without restrictions was on 13th March 2020, when they celebrated the release of their Mixtape EP at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut. Since then, the West Lothian band have become the first group to sell out three headline shows at Glasgow's iconic Barrowland Ballroom before releasing an album. In April this year, they became the first Scottish band in 14 years to top the UK album chart, with their record 'W.L.' debuting at number one.



Speaking of his excitement to play for a live crowd again, The Snuts' Jack Cochrane said: "Bands being unable to play live for an audience over the past 18 months has been the greatest challenge indie and rock music has ever faced. Our music is centred around live and fan interaction - so to be finally playing at one of the first real gigs back with The



Dan Mathieson, Head of Sponsorship at Barclaycard, added: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Global for the return of their live shows across 2021 including







Tickets for the exclusive gig go on sale on Friday 16th July at 9am, with an exclusive pre-sale for



Highlights from the show plus interviews with the artists will be available exclusively on Global Player and for



The gig is the latest instalment of



"The return of live music, in a room full of energy and with a crowd that's excited to get back out there, is a moment that our listeners and all of us at



After the events of the last few months, it had to be The



The



This promises to be an incredible night and we absolutely cannot wait to see these artists back on the live stage, in front of a real-life crowd." - MATT DEVERSON, RADIO X MANAGING EDITOR



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Vaccines and special guests The Snuts will make their hugely anticipated return to performing live for fans this month in an exclusive gig for Radio X and Barclaycard.The much-loved bands will play to a live audience for the first time in over a year in 'Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard' at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on Monday 26th July.It's been nearly two years since UK fans last saw The Vaccines live, when they played Victorious Festival in August 2019. One of the UK's biggest guitar bands and best live acts, the group have just announced their brand-new album 'Back In Love City' which is due for release in September. They'll be showcasing brand-new tunes and treating the audience to a few fan favourites when they take to the stage later this month in what will be a hugely special moment for the band and fans alike.Speaking about how much the gig means to the band, The Vaccines' Justin Hayward-Young said: "Not only have we missed playing shows more than anything, we've missed each other. This will be the first time we've all been in the same room since December 2019 and we can't wait to celebrate with you on the station we grew up worshipping."Appearing as special guests, The Snuts' last gig in front of a live audience without restrictions was on 13th March 2020, when they celebrated the release of their Mixtape EP at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut. Since then, the West Lothian band have become the first group to sell out three headline shows at Glasgow's iconic Barrowland Ballroom before releasing an album. In April this year, they became the first Scottish band in 14 years to top the UK album chart, with their record 'W.L.' debuting at number one.Speaking of his excitement to play for a live crowd again, The Snuts' Jack Cochrane said: "Bands being unable to play live for an audience over the past 18 months has been the greatest challenge indie and rock music has ever faced. Our music is centred around live and fan interaction - so to be finally playing at one of the first real gigs back with The Vaccines makes us happier than you can imagine! Thank you Radio X for making this possible, it'll be one to remember!"Dan Mathieson, Head of Sponsorship at Barclaycard, added: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Global for the return of their live shows across 2021 including Radio X presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard. Creating magical moments for fans and our customers across the UK has always been our passion and it's so exciting to be able to give bands the opportunity to perform at intimate live events once more, after what has been a year of uncertainty." Radio X's Toby Tarrant will host the gig, which will also feature a DJ set from Radio X's Dan O'Connell.Tickets for the exclusive gig go on sale on Friday 16th July at 9am, with an exclusive pre-sale for Radio Access All Areas members and Barclaycard customers on Wednesday 14th July.Highlights from the show plus interviews with the artists will be available exclusively on Global Player and for Radio X's 2.25m fans across its social platforms, from Sunday 1st August.The gig is the latest instalment of Radio X and Global's ongoing multi-year entertainment partnership with Barclaycard and the first show with a live audience. Previous Radio X Presents… with Barclaycard gigs have seen virtual gigs featuring DMA'S, Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and Nothing But Thieves."The return of live music, in a room full of energy and with a crowd that's excited to get back out there, is a moment that our listeners and all of us at Radio X have been waiting for, for so long and I'm proud that Radio X is able to host an actual gig as it's supposed to be, with our partners Barclaycard.After the events of the last few months, it had to be The Vaccines playing for us and we're chuffed to welcome special guests The Snuts too.The Vaccines are one of the most well-loved UK bands of their generation, and The Snuts are having the most incredible year, rightly earning widespread praise as one of the most exciting new acts around.This promises to be an incredible night and we absolutely cannot wait to see these artists back on the live stage, in front of a real-life crowd." - MATT DEVERSON, RADIO X MANAGING EDITOR Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker ("play Radio X"), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk



