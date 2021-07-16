Global Superstar Normani Returns With "Wild Side" Featuring Cardi B - Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, multi-platinum selling and chart-topping recording artist Normani
returns with "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B. The track drops alongside a jaw-dropping Tanu Muino-directed visual (recently directed Cardi B's "Up") choreographed by the renowned Sean Bankhead, who also choreographed Normani's "Motivation
" video - an iconic visual ode to the late 90s-early 2000s - and her MTV VMAs performance. This latest visual showcases Normani's signature, sleek dance moves, her versatility with fashion and how she continues to be at the top of her game.
This latest release is not the first time Cardi B
and Normani
have worked together; Normani
made a cameo in Cardi B's video for her infamous smash hit "WAP."
Speaking about the new track and working with Cardi B, Normani
reveals, "I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time. She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I'm forever grateful"
"Wild Side" follows Normani's showstopping single "Motivation," which she performed on the MTV Video Music
Awards (VMAs), and her two top 40 #1 smash hit collaborations "Love Lies
" with Khalid
and "Dancing with a Stranger" with Sam Smith. Both collaborations consecutively won her iHeart Radio Music
Award's "Titanium Award." Her single "Waves
" featuring 6lack earned Normani
her first solo win at the MTV VMAs for "Best R&B Video." She's also garnered numerous nominations throughout the years from award shows such as Billboard Music
Awards, Soul Train Music
Awards, NAACP Image Awards, People's Choice Awardsand more.
Normani
continues to make her mark in the industry. She joined Ariana
Grande on her Sweetner World Tour, performed at festivals such as Lollapalooza, and performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
and Billboard Music
Awards with 6lack and Khalid
respectively. She's graced multiple magazine covers including Rolling Stone, Billboard, FADER, Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue, Wonderland, Women's Health Magazine and more. Recently, she was a part of W Magazine's Music
Issue. Normani's scope has no bounds; she emerged into the beauty/fashion world being named Urban Decay's Global Citizen and a Brand
Ambassador for Savage
X Fenty, where she was also featured in their exclusive fashion show on Amazon Prime. Normani
is signed to Keep Cool/RCA Records and is managed by Brandon
Silverstein (S10 Entertainment, Management Division).
Normani's star power continues to rise and she shows no signs of stopping. Stay tuned for more music from Normani
coming soon.