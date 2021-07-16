Lady Blackbird Signs To BMG





The album follows on the heels of her debut single 'Blackbird', a stirring interpretation of Nina Simone's powerful civil rights anthem. Her single 'Collage' was remixed by jazz and house heavyweights Bruise, Greg Foat, and KDA. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The hotly-tipped Lady Blackbird has signed an exclusive global recordings agreement with BMG ahead of the release of her debut album Black Acid Soul, set for release on September 3. Her newest single 'It's Not That Easy' is out now.Dubbed "the Grace Jones of jazz" by BBC6 Music's Gilles Peterson and with endorsements from the likes of Anne Litt (KCRW) and Jeff Young (Jazz FM U), Lady Blackbird has quickly gained plaudits in the UK, US, and beyond.Whilst reflecting influences as varied as Billie Holiday, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, and Chaka Khan, Los Angeles-based Lady Blackbird aka Marley Munroe possesses a style and emotional intensity that is very much her own.Said Lady Blackbird: "For all artists, it's such a wonderful feeling to be recognized and find people that are truly excited by what we do. I've found a home, feel appreciated, cared for, and I am more than excited and grateful to have signed with BMG! I so look forward to working with the incomparable Felix Howard and the entire BMG worldwide team. Can't wait for the world to hear my debut album Black Acid Soul."Ross Allen, Foundation Music and management, said: "We are delighted to be signing Lady Blackbird to BMG. We have had a year - and what a year - of growing an artist of the calibre of Lady Blackbird at Foundation but we realised that for her to attain the heights that she so obviously will reach we need the assistance of the best in the business. The team at BMG have the passion, dedication, and skills to make that a reality. We're more than excited."Felix Howard, BMG, Director A&R New Recordings UK, said: "Ross Allen invited me down to see Lady Blackbird in a club in pre-pandemic LA and she melted everyone in the room. We're so glad to be working with her, Ross and the team."Produced by Grammy-nominated Chris Seefried and featuring a stellar band including former Miles Davis pianist Deron Johnson, Black Acid Soul presents a fresh take on the jazz vocal idiom from an artist blessed with a bold, unmistakable voice. Its 11 tracks have a sound, feeling, and attitude that speak of Lady Blackbird's deep experiences in music. It's minimal yet rich, classic yet timely.The album follows on the heels of her debut single 'Blackbird', a stirring interpretation of Nina Simone's powerful civil rights anthem. Her single 'Collage' was remixed by jazz and house heavyweights Bruise, Greg Foat, and KDA.



