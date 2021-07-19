Pop Smoke's Highly-Anticipated New Album "Faith" Is Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Victor Victor Worldwide/ Republic Records/ Universal Music
releases the highly anticipated new Pop Smoke
album FAITH. The follow-up to his posthumous debut albumShoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, FAITH delivers a star-studded tracklist featuring Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Pusha T, Future, Rick Ross, The-Dream, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Rah Swish, BEAM, Bizzy Banks, Takeoff, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Chris Brown, Quavo, Kodak Black, and TRAVI. The album also includes "Demeanor," the collaboration with pop powerhouse Dua Lipa
who teased the song on her socials last week.
Earlier this year, Pop Smoke's aforementioned album became the best-selling album of the year so far. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moonearned the title of the longest running #1 Hip Hop/R&B Album since 1990, and landed the #1 spot for two non-consecutive weeks. The album, which has over 7 million units consumed worldwide, also reached the #1 spot on the Top Rap Albums chart and charted in the top five on the Billboard 200 for 34 weeks, becoming only the fourth album this century to spend that many weeks in the top five.
Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon has launched three RIAA certified platinum songs ("Hello," "Got It On Me," and "Something Special
"), two 2x platinum songs ("The Woo
" and "What You Know About Love"), two 3x platinum ("Mood Swings
" and "Dior"), and the 4x platinum "For The Night." "Dior" was also nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Rap Performance and, to date, Pop Smoke
has amassed 20B streams worldwide and counting.
In celebration of FAITH, iHeartRadio will also launch The iHeart Radio
Feature 5 with Pop Smoke. The 25 minute show will feature a number of songs from the album along with audio from some of the featured artists walking fans through the making of the album. The show will play across iHeartRadio's entire network of Hip Hop stations as soon as the album is released on Friday, airing specifically at 12AM ET/9PM PT, 9AM local, 12PM local, 5PM local and 7PM local times. Across all iHeart Rhythm stations, 4 songs from Faith will be playing once every hour on Friday.
FAITH - Tracklist:
Good News
More Time
Tell The Vision feat. Kanye West
& Pusha T
Manslaughter feat. Rick Ross
& The-Dream
Bout A Million feat. 42 Dugg
& 21 Savage
Brush Em feat. Rah Swish
Top Shotta
feat. Pusha T, TRAVI & Beam
30 feat. Bizzy Banks
Beat The Speaker
Coupe
What's Crackin feat. Takeoff
Genius feat. Lil Tjay
& Swae Lee
Mr. Jones feat. Future
Woo Baby Interlude
Woo Baby feat. Chris Brown
Demeanor feat. Dua Lipa
Spoiled feat. Pharrell
8-Ball feat. Kid Cudi
Back Door feat. Quavo
& Kodak Black
Merci Beaucoup
