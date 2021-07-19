Phabo Releases Debut Album 'Soulquarius'





Phabo's debut full length project marks the beginning of a new era in music. The album title derived from both his zodiac and heavy R&B influence, 'Soulquarius' takes us on a city-to-city journey through Phabo's unique lens with the focal destination being 'Polaris,' the North Star. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Phabo, R&B's newest one to watch releases his debut album 'Soulquarius' on Soulection Records & Over Everything. Laced with a guest appearances from Destin Conrad, Rexx Life Raj and inimitable production work by LosHendrix (SZA, Giveon, Childish Gambino) & Louie Lastic (Goldlink, Masego, Kali Uchis) who takes the role of Executive Producer, Phabo bares his soul as he sings of love, lust, musings, heartbreak, passion and more. The 16-track debut is an intoxicating experience that captures a West Coast ethos - it's a spellbinding, immersive indulgence.Palm trees details Phabo's independent journey. "It's An honest conversation about moments of self-doubt and imposter syndrome and using L.A's beautiful weather as a reminder that I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be," the singer explains. "An ode to the golden era of bad boy (112, Faith Evans, Total) Palm trees brings about a strong sense of nostalgia, packed with a strong message."Phabo has already established himself as a driving force in the songwriting scene regularly sharing the gift of his pen with artists like Kehlani, Kyle Dion & Jahkoy. Soulquarius, harks back to the pioneering classic soul and R&B sounds of artists like D'Angelo and Questlove - the original Soulquarians - drawing influences from the rotating collective of experimental Black music artists in the late 90's and early 00's while also incorporating contemporary R&B.Phabo's debut full length project marks the beginning of a new era in music. The album title derived from both his zodiac and heavy R&B influence, 'Soulquarius' takes us on a city-to-city journey through Phabo's unique lens with the focal destination being 'Polaris,' the North Star.



