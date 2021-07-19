Jeff Labar, Guitarist Of Cinderella, Passes Away At 58

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cinderella guitarist, Jeff LaBar, has passed away at the age of 58. The band, their families and management request privacy at this time.



"Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff. The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared. Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts. It's unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us. We're sending his wife Debinique, his son Sebastian, family, and friends our deepest condolences.

Jeff's memory and music will be with us forever.

We all... band, family and management appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love.

Rest In Peace Jeff" - Tom, Eric & Fred



