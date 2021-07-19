Southern California's The Aquadolls Sign With NCI Records; Releasing New Single On July 23



www.instagram.com/encirecords New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Southern California's the Aquadolls have signed with Enci Records (Beach Goons, The Joy Formidable, Fences) and will release a new single "Disappearing Girl" on July 23.The trio has a busy summer ahead with a stint supporting Jimmy Eat World at Chicago's Metro on July 31, and appearances at Lollapalooza on August 1, Beachlife Festival on September 11 and Ohana Festival on September 25.Having opened for artists like Pennywise, Kate Nash, Vivian Girls, and X, playing festivals with Weezer, Rancid, Cat Power, and FIDLAR, touring with White Reaper, as well as headlining North American tours and playing local California shows, The Aquadolls' latest single " Take Me Away " has garnered over 1 million plays, with the band averaging over 10k listeners per day and over 125k monthly listeners on Spotify.The Aquadolls are in-your-face and good vibes all at once, with energetic performances that leave you anticipating the next show. The band packs a punch with tongue-in-cheek lyrics, hard-hitting licks, and soothing vocal harmonies that will guarantee a headbang from anyone listening.The Aquadolls formed in La Mirada, CA in January 2012, by Melissa Brooks, the band's lead singer and songwriter. Melissa began recording bedroom demos of her songs and eventually released the album 'We Are Free' in early 2013, followed by the LP 'Stoked on You' in December 2014.After a brief break from releases, the stars aligned in July 2018, and the new era of The Aquadolls commenced with Jacqueline Proctor on drums and Keilah Nina on bass. The band grew as a powerful threesome leading up to the release of The Aquadolls' highly anticipated second album, 'The Dream and the Deception,' recorded and self-produced by Brooks and self-released October 28, 2018, on Aqua Babe Records.Following their sophomore album, the trio self-released the single "Suck on This" in summer 2019, followed by their 2020 viral cover of Lash's " Take Me Away " (a track made famous via its inclusion in the 2003 Lindsay Lohan-starring Disney film 'Freaky Friday').Stream " Take Me Away " here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/theaquadolls/take-me-awayUpcoming shows:July 31 Chicago, IL Metro (supporting Jimmy Eat World)August 1 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza September 11 Redondo Beach, CA Beachlife Festival September 25 Dana Point, CA Ohana FestivalWhat others have said about the Aquadolls:"Coming from the suburbs of Los Angeles, the Aquadolls are punk pioneers in the broadest sense. They ooze eclecticism, stacking elements of indie- and surf-rock on top of a distinctly pop-punk foundation. While their sound might not exist at a comfortable spot for genre purists, fans of sonic experimentation will surely find their versatility entrancing."- Alternative Press"...fuzzy surf-psych-grunge pop from Southern California with an ebullient sing-a-long vibe.things are on the up-and-up for this cool crew."- Oh My Rockness"The Southern California band effortlessly pours out infectious shoegazey bops, earnest headbangers, cosmic surf-punk ballads, and electrified power-pop anthems. Despite the sheer range of styles and genres reflected in their music, there's a real cohesion to The Aquadolls' addicting combination of sharp edges and even keel. No matter what vibe a given song has, it's clear The Aquadolls are putting everything they have into the music they're making."- Hard Noise"This is a rock band composed of womxn unafraid to unhinge their music from easy listening, a powerfulness laced with irony and sarcasm and sweltering feeling in all of their songs."- Lithium Magazinehttps://www.facebook.com/theaquadollshttps://www.instagram.com/theaquadollshttps://twitter.com/theaquadollshttps://www.youtube.com/user/theaquadollsmusichttps://encimusic.comwww.instagram.com/encirecords



