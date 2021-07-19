Dean Friedman Announces Edinburgh Fringe 'Virtual' Zoom Show Aug 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 2021



Tickets are now on-sale: https://www.deanfriedman.com/gigs/gigs_home.html

Tickets will also be available on the EdFringe.com website beginning 22 July: https://www.edfringe.com



"The new album and show, 'American Lullaby'," Friedman explains, "reflects my personal take on all the crazy stuff that's been happening, in



Featured songs in the show include the album's title track, 'American Lullaby', a moving account of America's original sins and 400 year love affair with guns; 'Halfway Normal World', a poignant yearning for release from perpetual lockdown; The Russians Are Coming!', a 100% factual narrative based on the 'Senate Intelligence Committee Report on Russian Interference in the 2016 U.S. Election'; 'Welcome to Stupid Town' and 'On a Summer's Night'. The album also offers up 'Just Another Birthday Song', Friedman's hilarious contender to replace the ubiquitous 'Happy Birthday' song, written 125 years ago by the Hill sisters.



"Some folks assume that a Zoom concert is less intimate, but they're wrong - there's actually a weird intimacy to being able to see every audience member up-close and personal, Friedman said. "I not only get to see their facial expressions and real-time reactions, I get to see right into their living rooms, with their pets jumping on their laps and their families wandering in and out. What's more, the audience gets to see each other. In a live gig, the audience only sees me on stage and the backs of people's heads. In a Zoom concert they get to see - and chat with - every single member of the 'virtual' audience. It really does foster a unique kind of communal experience, which I've grown to really appreciate!"



The album will be available in stores and digitally on all the main streaming/download outlets. Friedman will be promoting the album during his Fringe run, via his regular DeanZine 'LiveStream' webcasts, plus a 40-city concert tour which kicks off April 2022.

Information on all of Dean's musical activities can be found at www.DeanFriedman.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dean Friedman, one of the pre-eminent songwriters of his generation, will be premiering his new album release, 'American Lullaby' released August 27th, 2021 with a 'virtual' six-night run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, running August 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22. 2021 [8pm]. This will be Friedman's 17th Fringe appearance and his very first 'Virtual' Zoom Fringe!Tickets are now on-sale: https://www.deanfriedman.com/gigs/gigs_home.htmlTickets will also be available on the EdFringe.com website beginning 22 July: https://www.edfringe.com"The new album and show, 'American Lullaby'," Friedman explains, "reflects my personal take on all the crazy stuff that's been happening, in America - and around the world. Like all lullabies, it's filled with tales of dark deeds and disaster, but couched in soft, gentle tones, meant to soothe and comfort the listener, while gently bracing them for the potential terrors that await. The Fringe show will my chance to perform the songs as well as tell the stories behind the songs, all of which were inspired by the shared global trauma we've endured during these past six years of harrowing political and social upheaval."Featured songs in the show include the album's title track, 'American Lullaby', a moving account of America's original sins and 400 year love affair with guns; 'Halfway Normal World', a poignant yearning for release from perpetual lockdown; The Russians Are Coming!', a 100% factual narrative based on the 'Senate Intelligence Committee Report on Russian Interference in the 2016 U.S. Election'; 'Welcome to Stupid Town' and 'On a Summer's Night'. The album also offers up 'Just Another Birthday Song', Friedman's hilarious contender to replace the ubiquitous 'Happy Birthday' song, written 125 years ago by the Hill sisters."Some folks assume that a Zoom concert is less intimate, but they're wrong - there's actually a weird intimacy to being able to see every audience member up-close and personal, Friedman said. "I not only get to see their facial expressions and real-time reactions, I get to see right into their living rooms, with their pets jumping on their laps and their families wandering in and out. What's more, the audience gets to see each other. In a live gig, the audience only sees me on stage and the backs of people's heads. In a Zoom concert they get to see - and chat with - every single member of the 'virtual' audience. It really does foster a unique kind of communal experience, which I've grown to really appreciate!"The album will be available in stores and digitally on all the main streaming/download outlets. Friedman will be promoting the album during his Fringe run, via his regular DeanZine 'LiveStream' webcasts, plus a 40-city concert tour which kicks off April 2022.Information on all of Dean's musical activities can be found at www.DeanFriedman.com



