Swedish House Mafia Revival Continues With New Single "Lifetime" Ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake

"The track absolutely slaps no matter how much of a club snob you might pretend to be, but 'It Gets Better' is also a huge stylistic curve ball from the group embracing a sound more akin to The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia have just released a new song and video " Lifetime " featuring Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake, following up on last week's release of "It Gets Better" which was accompanied the news of their reunion and signing to the prestigious Republic Records/Universal Music.The band are performing on today's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with both Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake joining in.The seminal global group last released music in 2013 with fans and press worldwide hoping and speculating for years about a return."Hug a friend; the soundtrack of shared mayhem is upon us." - The New York Times"It's always a treat when an artist returns after a prolonged hiatus and it sounds like they haven't missed a step" - Billboard"The progressive-house giants have released their first new song in eight years, 'It Gets Better,' which incorporates some techno influences and features an instantly infectious, clangy drop." - Vulture"The track absolutely slaps no matter how much of a club snob you might pretend to be, but 'It Gets Better' is also a huge stylistic curve ball from the group embracing a sound more akin to The Chemical Brothers than a 2012 peer like Avicii or Tiësto" - Paper



