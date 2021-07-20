Death From Above 1979 Announce The "Is 4 Lovers" 2022 North American Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, Death From Above 1979
(DFA), made up of Sebastien Grainger and Jesse
F. Keeler, announce the "Is 4 Lovers" North American tour with dates in March and April 2022. The duo are taking their fourth studio album, Is 4 Lovers (Universal Music), hailed by NME as "their best album since their debut," out on the road.
In addition to the upcoming tour, the duo have shared a dynamic new music video for the track "Modern Guy," watch here. The opening track from Is 4 Lovers, and a cyber-metal riff monster, now has a video to match. Directed by Alex P Smith and shot in Hamilton, Ontario, the video features the dynamic duo in a killer car chase. "Modern Guy is the first real driving song of the 21st century. So we made a driving video. End of story."
The 22 date tour kicks off in Washington, DC at Union Stage on March 5, 2022 and includes stops in Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.
2021 FESTIVAL DATES
August 7 - Victoriaville, QC - Rock La Cruze
September
17 - St John's, NL - Iceberg Alley
September
19 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival
2022 TOUR DATES
March 5 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
March 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
March 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Music
Hall of Williamsburg
March 9 - Montreal, QC - Corona
Theatre
March 10 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
March 12 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth
Theatre
March 13 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre
March 15 - London, ON - London Concert Theatre
March 16 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
March 17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
March 19 - Chicago, IL - Metro
March 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
March 21 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
March 23 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
March 24 - Edmonton, AB - Midway
March 26 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
March 27 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
March 29 - Tacoma, WA - Fawcett Hall
March 30 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir
April 1 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music
Hall
April 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
April 3 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's
Death From Above 1979
(DFA), the boundary pushing musical alliance created by Sebastien Grainger and Jesse
F. Keeler, roared out of Toronto with the uncompromising one-two punch of 2002's fuzz-bomb EP Heads Up and 2004's epochal debut album You're a Woman, I'm a Machine, complete with a North American arena tour with Nine Inch Nails
and Queens of the Stone Age, before deciding mid-tour to part ways due to the strain of constantly touring.
Almost
a decade later, the rekindled DFA fireworks lit stages around the world a blaze - amassing a posse of fans so passionate they incited a genuine, barricade-smashing riot at Austin's Beauty Bar at the 2011 South by Southwest festival. Playing Lollapalooza, Coachella, Glastonbury, Reading / Leeds, Osheaga, Lowlands and more, DFA continued to take the world by storm. Their second album, The Physical World (2014) took a No. 3 spot on the Canadian Billboard album chart and peaked at No. 28 on the U.S. Hot 200, not to mention No. 3 and No. 7 spots on Billboard's Top Alternative and Top Rock registries, respectively. TV appearances around their first two albums on iconic late-night shows including David
Letterman, Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Fallon
showed a whole new audience the DFA live goods.
Arriving at No. 20 on the Canadian Billboard album chart, DFA's scorching 2017 outing, Outrage! Is Now prompted Pitchfork to remark that "Death From Above now sounds more vital than ever." With three smashing albums to their name, the duo drummed up an easy 10 million views before going silent once more, to the dismay of fans.
Now, DFA is back with the return of their new album, Is 4 Lovers - once again creating a new sound and reimagining the format they created more than 20 years ago.