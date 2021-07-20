Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Reunite For Final Shows Together This Summer





Never let it be said that



Darren Pfeffer, the executive Vice President of Live at Madison



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) I would be hard-pressed to think of a singer on the scene in this day and age that is more put together, more talented and - let's face facts, Ladies and Gents - more legendary than the incomparable Tony Bennett. To be for sure, a few notes of Mr. Bennett slaying his rendition of One For My Baby (and One More For the Road) is, to my way of thinking, about as close to heaven on earth as one is ever likely to get. Not to be completely outdone in the vocal arena is a slightly more contemporary crooner that you might have heard a thing or two about, Lady Gaga. These two musical powerhouses are akin to heat-seeking missiles that landed on one another to great fanfare and affect, the end-result being a beautiful album done together with a second one on the way later this summer. Some cynic once said that all good things must come to an end, and that appears to be the case for this deliriously wonderful ad-hoc duo who, per our pals over at Variety, has announced a series of final shows together, meant to serve as a proper send-off to the 94 year old Mr. Bennett.Never let it be said that Tony Bennett doesn't know how to ring in another Birthday - the stalwart crooner, along with his partner in music Lady Gaga, will open one of two scheduled shows at the famed Radio City Music Hall on the day of his 95th Birthday. The two musical concerts are being billed as One Last Time: an Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga and will take place on August 3 and 5. The " Last Time " in the billing refers to Mr. Bennett's retirement, well-deserved, which will apparently go into effect once these two very special shows are kaput.Darren Pfeffer, the executive Vice President of Live at Madison Square Garden Entertainment, issues a press release today, touting the upcoming shows: "We couldn't be prouder to host such a special engagement with two of the most iconic entertainers of our time. Both Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga are synonymous with New York City, making the great stage at Radio City Music Hall the perfect place to honor their decade long friendship and celebrate Mr. Bennett's 95th Birthday." Tony Bennett is a living legend, a link to our cherished musical past and a bridge to whatever comes beyond the next corner in music; like the Beatles or Louie Armstrong, he is timeless and Vents wishes him an early Happy 95th Birthday…Here's to 95 more, Mr. Bennett!



