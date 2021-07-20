Nick Johnson Releases New Single "Just Like Me"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville-based singer/songwriter Nick Johnson recently released his new single "Just Like Me."

With dark lyrics like you're the arrow pointed at my heart, you're the lies that tore my world apart, Nick shows and edgier side to his music with "Just Like Me."

"Just Like Me is a bit of an homage to Mark Sandman and Morphine," Nick explains.

"My friend gave us the opportunity to shoot at his bar, Good Time Charlie's, and the rest is history!

A little 'fun fact' about the video - the cat shown in it was found abandoned at the bar and now has a lovely new home!"



