Join The Party And Team Up In A Clash Of Universes, In Tom Clancy's XDefiant

* 5th August test only available for PC in the United States and Canada. Additional tests will be available later this year. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ubisoft announced an upcoming free-to-play, FPS, Tom Clancy's XDefiant, blending fast-paced 6-v-6 arena combat with faction-based abilities. XDefiant will available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Ubisoft Connect, Luna and Stadia, with full crossplay expected at launch.During the past 21 years, the Tom Clancy universe has become a major part of Ubisoft's history and a reference for tactical shooters and immersive universes. Ubisoft is proud to announce the expansion of the Tom Clancy universe with a game that will let all the fans play with - and against - some of the most recognisable maverick groups from across fan-favourite franchises.Developed by Ubisoft San Francisco and led by seasoned FPS expert Mark Rubin (Executive Producer) and Ubisoft San Francisco veteran Jason Schroeder (Creative Director), XDefiant brings players an all-new experience to Tom Clancy games. Factions, and the characters - Defiants - that make them up, are all inspired by Tom Clancy games and beyond. Whether players are looking to play competitively or casually, Tom Clancy's XDefiant is sure to bring a thrilling experience for all. For those seeking an early look at the game, register now at playxdefiant.com for a chance to play early. The first test begins 5th August, and players are encouraged to sign up quickly for a chance to play first.*XDefiant, a Ubisoft Original, is Ubisoft's newest take on a competitive FPS that offers players a high-octane gameplay experience, combining fluid and visceral combat with unprecedented freedom and personalisation. XDefiant will immerse players at the forefront of the Tom Clancy universe at iconic locations in the throes of technicolor chaos, with a mix of indoor and outdoor maps, ensuring smooth gameplay and unpredictable engagements.Additional features include:Personalised Playstyle: Players can personalise their Defiant to match their playstyle. Players can choose a faction, traits, abilities, and ultras, then select from an arsenal of primary and secondary weapons, attachments, and a device to complete their loadout - and even tweak it on the fly (after respawning) to adapt to an ever-changing battlefield.Competitive Clashes: XDefiant offers a variety of competitive 6-v-6 arena and linear game modes, such as Domination and Escort. Combine that with a large pool of uniquely designed maps in rotation and no two matches will feel the same. Diverse Factions of Defiants: XDefiant will initially feature factions such as the Wolves (Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon), the Echelon (Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell) and the Outcasts and Cleaners (Tom Clancy's The Division) battling across iconic locations. Additional Defiants will be added as the game evolves, drawing on a range of characters and abilities from the Tom Clancy universe … and beyond.Game modes: XDefiant will have a variety of game modes to match players' unique playstyles and allow them to channel their team-based, competitive nature. Players can choose competitive modes like Team Deathmatch or Domination, as well as linear modes such as Escort. Players can go to www.playxdefiant.com to register for upcoming news, information and game tests (the first test begins 5th August*)* 5th August test only available for PC in the United States and Canada. Additional tests will be available later this year.



