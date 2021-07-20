"OWN Spotlight: Oprah And Jennifer Hudson" Premieres Tuesday, July 20 On OWN





"OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson" will be available on the WatchOWN app, in addition to being available on discovery+ starting July 21. "OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson" is produced by OWN. The executive producers are Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) OWN announced today a new primetime special "OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson" to air Tuesday, July 20 at 10 pm ET/PT on OWN, and available on discovery+ starting the following day. Oprah sits down with Oscar and Grammy award-winning actress Jennifer Hudson to discuss her new role as the legendary Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic " Respect " available in theatres starting August 13.In an intimate in-person conversation, Oprah talks to Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson about her new film, " Respect " and being asked by Aretha Franklin to portray her in the biopic. Jennifer reveals the inspiration behind her portrayal and how the legendary singer changed her life. As Oprah and Jennifer take a walk and continue to discuss the impact of church on both Jennifer and Aretha, Jennifer begins to sing Amazing Grace."OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson" will be available on the WatchOWN app, in addition to being available on discovery+ starting July 21. "OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson" is produced by OWN. The executive producers are Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.



