News
Movies and TV 20/07/2021

"Fast & Furious: Spy Racers" - Season 5 Trailer

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Spy Racers are back! Get ready to make some waves as the crew finds themselves on the run through land, air, and sea in the South Pacific.

The new trailer for Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 5 has released, showing Tony Toretto and the rest of the crew on a South Pacific adventure. The animated series has been a big hit for Netflix, expanding the world of Fast & Furious and creating new racing adventures for a younger audience. Spy Racers stars Tyler Posey, Charlet Chung, Jorge Diaz, Camille Ramsey, Luke Youngblood, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
Join the fun with your favorite DreamWorks characters on DreamWorksTV World!

All new episodes of "Fast & Furious: Spy Racers" are coming to Netflix on August 13.






