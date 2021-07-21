"Kazu And Kats ~ Get Hype Tonight ~", Mixing Of Japanese Traditional Music, Latin And Contemporary Jazz, Has Released A Music Video To The World!



Shooting Venue: Absolute Blue https://absol.blue/ TOKYO, JAPAN (Top40 Charts) Band members:- Kazuhiro Odagiri, a drummer based in New York after graduated the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, U.S.- Jazz trumpeter Mao Sone, who participated in the film "Trumpet," which won the Audience Award at the Short Shorts Film Festival 2021, one of the largest short film festivals in Asia.- Pianist Shu Kanematsu, who has produced music for numerous TV dramas, movies, and commercials in Japan.- Ren Yamamoto, who participated in a lot of live and recording sessions in Japan.They performed at Absolute Blue in Tokyo, Japan on April 9th, 2021.On June 16, 2021, Office Ayumi LLC (Toshima-ku, Tokyo) released a promotional video of this live performance in both English and Japanese to the world.The video was shot and edited by Shin Watanabe, an up-and-coming filmmaker and professional drummer.Promotional video for "Kazu and Kats ~ Get hype tonight ~ "Japanese version: https://youtu.be/I5MIH4rBV_8English version: https://youtu.be/fBRCKJOG0HcThe performance was held in a 360-degree stage style where the audience surrounds the performers.Drummer Kazuhiro Odagiri, who moved to the U.S. about 10 years ago, has been involved in Funk, R&B, Cuban, Madagascar, and Indian music based on jazz, and was attracted to the uniqueness and interest of Japanese "festival (Matsuri)" culture.He grew up in Japan. In 2011, he went abroad to study music to Boston and NYC which gave him a new appreciation of Japan. He and his friends will present their unique music deeply to the world.Stay tuned to their future activities with a global perspective.Performers:Kazuhiro Odagiri (Drums) https://www.facebook.com/kazuhiro.odagiri.9Mao Sone (Trumpet) https://maosone.com/Shu Kanematsu (Piano) https://www.nichionsakka.com/shu-kanematsuRen Yamamoto (Bass) https://bassmagazine.jp/news/20210304-yamamoto/Production Staff:Photography/Editing: Shin Watanabe https://shinchanchan.wixsite.com/officialSound Engineer: Noriyuki MaedaEnglish Subtitle Translation: Kazuhiro OdagiriProducer: Ayumi Hoshikawa (Office Ayumi LLC.)Shooting Venue: Absolute Blue https://absol.blue/



