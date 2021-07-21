Indigenous Blues Singer/Songwriter Donita Large Is "Going To Walk That Line" With New Single



With a singing career that started early on in life, and having so much Métis, country, and gospel music around her, Donita started singing at funerals and weddings early on. Learning how music could be a powerful tool in healing hearts, she decided it was time to branch out.

"I want to share my music, and belt my heart out," she says. "I am 'going to walk that line.'"



Going even further, the song "Going To Walk That Line" was born of a similar origin story…



Playing music with a powerful group of women, and feeling inspired by the warmth she felt afterwards from jamming - and everyone "singing their faces off," as she recalls - Donita knew it was time to debut her inspirational message for women. "I wanted to say 'get it done' and 'I hope you know your worth.'"

https://open.spotify.com/track/4taw6VT6SJBvaNEan8t7zZ



While the recent pandemic put the women's gatherings at a stand-still, Donita Large knew people were hurting and needed inspiration. With that sentiment in mind, she reached out to multi-talented singer-songwriter Cindy Paul - who onboarded as Recording Engineer and Producer.



From there, she expressed her need for a "sweet, slide guitar player" that could give her the ideal slide guitar sound for her debut; Cindy Paul knew just where to go, calling on accomplished guitar player Gord Matthews. In the end, Cindy Paul's Native American



Before she knew it, Donita Large's vision came to life. With the power of filesharing, she and Paul had session drummer Jaime



The result is "Going To Walk That Line," an Indigenous Blues inspired single filled with alluring country-blues style riffs and vocalizations, speaking to the power of women. Surrounded by people of Indigenous lineage, Donita Large is inspired greatly by her culture and people in this message, as well.

