'Dance For Stevie' - Ministry Of Sound Fundraiser For Steve Lavinere Of Legendary Duo Bobby & Steve





Perhaps best known as pioneers of soulful house with their legendary KISS FM slot, Garage City and enduring Groove Odyssey label and club event,



After Steve contracted COVID-19 in March 2020, the virus spread to his nervous system, causing a rare brain injury called Acute hemorrhagic leukoencephalitis (AHLE/Hurst Disease). This diagnosis has caused a Prolonged Disorder of Consciousness, leaving Steve unable to communicate or move his body. All money raised will go towards the family home adaptations, and future care to enable Steve to return home when the time is right.



Bringing the best in dance music together, the team have rounded up a breathtaking lineup, comprised of artists who have collaborated and connected with



Stepping up to the decks throughout the day, legend of the scene and remix titan











Norman Jay MBE says: "My love, admiration and total respect for Steve as a terrific DJ and all round great music and family man which knows NO bounds. The music world's a better place with

The team have also started a GoFundMe to further raise money for Steve's rehabilitation.



Full lineup A-Z:





Bob Masters

Booker T



Bryan Chambers

Chrissy T

CJ Mackintosh

Collin Williams

Dj Bigger

Dave Lee





Dez Parkes

Dj Spen

Funky P



Groove Assassin

Groover Washington

Jd Laviniere

Jungle

Jumpin Jack Frost

Lady T

Lifford



Mark Knight



Melvo Baptiste

Michael Gray

Michelle John

Miss Ray

Mr Buzzhard



Natasha Watts

Neil Pierce

Norman Jay MBE

Paul Morrissey

Raj Aquilla

Ratpack

Ricky Morrison

Rocco



Sol Brown

Dj Spoony

Steve Harrington



Steve Macca

Terry Hunter

Trevor Nelson



In line with government guidelines, all COVID-19 protocols will be closely followed at the event. Further information will be given closer to the date.



A personal letter from The Laviniere & Groove Odyssey family:

On Sunday 3rd October we will be holding a fundraiser event for our Steve, from

After battling Covid for a couple of weeks, our Steve walked into his local hospital on the 29th March 2020. As his symptoms worsened he was put on a ventilator and into an induced coma. In that time they had to perform CPR and his wife



After 25 days he was taken out of the induced coma but was non-responsive. An MRI scan showed the virus had gotten into Steve's nervous system and inflamed cells, causing a very rare brain injury called Acute haemorrhagic leukoencephalitis (AHLE- aka- Hurst disease). This diagnosis has left Steve in a state of Prolonged Disorder of Consciousness, meaning he is unable to communicate or move his body and is being fed by a tube.



There's no medicine to repair this condition, however Steve is in a great neurological facility receiving the best care, and we are confident that his condition will improve. When the time is right we know Steve will benefit from being at home, surrounded by the love of his wife and family, the greatest medicine of all. This will mean major home adaptations, so on Sunday 3rd October, some of our music industry family from different genres, will be coming together to raise funds to assist with Steve's future rehabilitation.

For those who can't make it but still want to donate, we've set up a GoFundMe page.

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you all for your continued prayers, love, support and positive energy.

The Laviniere & Groove Odyssey family.

www.skiddle.com/whats-on/London/Ministry-Of-Sound/Dance-For-Stevie/35852732

