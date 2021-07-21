Remi Wolf Unveils Vibrant New Single & Video "Liquor Store"





"Remi Wolf's acid pop-funk sizzles like a pavement hot enough to fry an egg on, powered by a dialled-up intensity that teeters between bug-eyed mania and uninhibited euphoria." - Guardian New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Quickly emerging as one of pop music's leading faces, Remi Wolf continues her ascension with "Liquor Store," the lead single off of her debut album due for release this fall via Island Records/Universal Music. On "Liquor Store", Wolf's eccentric charm, poignant songwriting, and penchant for crafting intoxicating hooks combine to create a vibrant, textured, feel good summer anthem. The release is accompanied by a new visual, combining a vast array of colors and effects that offer a window into her psychedelic soul. Upon release, "Liquor Store" premiered on BBC Radio 1 as Annie Mac's Hottest Record.On the new single, Wolf shares: "'Liquor Store' feels like I am shedding a skin. It's about my journey with sobriety, which has been a major life shift for me over the last year. At the end of 2020, after six months away from the studio, I had a crazy explosive week where all these feelings came pouring out of me - 'Liquor Store' captures a lot of them. It's my first baby of the bunch and I hope you love it."With distinct offerings like "Liquor Store" and her prior release "Liz," Wolf's unmistakable sound and personality has caught the eye of some of the industry's biggest trend-setters from peers like Beck and Dominic Fike to publications including NPR, Pitchfork, W Magazine, V Magazine, TIME, PAPER, Nylon, The Los Angeles Times, and more. In addition to releasing her sophomore EP I'm Allergic to Dogs! - to critical acclaim, in 2020 Wolf collaborated with Dominic Fike on a rework of her massive hit "Photo ID" and received a bevy of reimaginings from the likes of Beck, Hot Chip, Little Dragon, Sylvan Esso, and more for her We Love Dogs! remix EP.The California native has also accrued a widespread, passionate fanbase. Her memorable performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon expertly blended I'm Allergic to Dogs! standouts "Hello Hello Hello" and "Photo ID", the latter of which has gone viral on TikTok with over 10 billion views. All of this comes in conjunction with several releases earning spots on notable playlists across DSP's. "Photo ID" was featured in Instagram's global "More To Heart" commercial, and "Hello Hello Hello" received a remix from Polo & Pan that was used in Apple's global ad campaign for the iPhone 12 and Snapchat's international commercial for its new Sound feature. "Monte Carlo," a standalone and standout single following the EP, was featured in the worldwide commerical for Samsung's Galaxy Buds earphone.With "Liquor Store" leading the charge, her debut album coming later this year, and appearances at Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and Austin City Limits scheduled, 2021 is poised to be a breakout year for the budding superstar."…so fun and soulful, with an irresistible dash of funk grooves to make you move." - The New York Times"All hail Remi Wolf's exuberant, neon-colored disco soul." - The Los Angeles Times"L.A.-based rising artist Remi Wolf has a playfulness that won't quit, while her disco sensibility makes you want to play the music on an endless loop." - Top40-Charts.com"The deftness with which Wolf wields her voice, and guides what could be a too-chaotic sound into precise pop magic, is remarkable." - Pitchfork"Whether she's inside a tanning booth or dancing in a disco motorcycle helmet... or rolling in a human-sized hamster ball, we'd like to be wherever Wolf is." - Paper"Remi Wolf's acid pop-funk sizzles like a pavement hot enough to fry an egg on, powered by a dialled-up intensity that teeters between bug-eyed mania and uninhibited euphoria." - Guardian



