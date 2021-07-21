Vampires Everywhere Return From Hiatus With "Witch"



"I am super proud of "WITCH" our first single off our upcoming EP on Cleopatra Records "The Awakening". Me and Craig Pirtle (my guitar player) set out to write an album based on our love of 808's, the emerging shift in rock culture, & goth rock. We wanted to stray far away from our last musical endeavor with DGA and write something purely based on our love of music. We didn't want to focus directly on radio and took a more organic approach to the writing. It's been over 6 years since I screamed in that specific tonality and knew it would be special. We decided to write all the songs on "The Awakening" based on synth beat lines. We wanted the beat of the song to tell the story before I even laid down the vocals. I can say it's been a massive learning experience writing like that and I found it super refreshing! I also wanted to focus on the sound all the fans are used to and loved throughout the band's past 11 years. When you listen to the EP as a whole you will instantly feel VE nostalgia with a fresh twist of 2021! I wanted an album my fans would love but also wanted to keep things up to date and fresh feeling. Nothing is worse than dated rock music!!!



I am excited to announce Vampires Everywhere has signed to the iconic Los Angeles-based record label Cleopatra Records! Cleopatra is known for its eclectic roster and legendary artists ranging from Megadeth & Smash Mouth all the way to DMX (RIP). I am very grateful to be part of the Cleopatra Family and stoked that they believe in my vision. Cleopatra has kept the goth scene alive for decades and it's an honor to be a part of their amazing legacy! Great things to come!" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a five year hiatus, Las Vegas-based horror rockers Vampires Everywhere have returned today with their new track "WITCH", having been freshly signed with Cleopatra Records. Not only that, but the band has also announced a new string of Fall 2021 tour dates. Speaking on the news, frontman Michael Vampire shares:



