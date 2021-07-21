Rival Sons Announce Pressure And Time North American Tour





For the first time, Rival Sons will perform their critically acclaimed and cult favorite second full-length album, Pressure & Time, from top to bottom. Upon its arrival in 2011, Pressure and Time garnered the band worldwide recognition and has since amassed over 40 million-plus streams and garnered widespread praise with the BBC affirming it is "simply stuffed with rollicking tunes."



Last month, Rival Sons lit up Southern California with a two-night livestream event, Rival Sons - "PAIR OF ACES" - Live from the historic Catalina Casino on



Earlier this year, Rival Sons launched their very own label, Sacred Tongue Recordings, with distribution through Thirty Tigers. The band recently regained the master rights to several of their early releases and will reintroduce them to the world by first remastering their independent full-length debut LP, Before the Fire [2009], and self-titled EP Rival Sons [2010], on all DSPS, CD, and Vinyl - for the first time. Limited-edition vinyl variants are available for pre-order at www.sacredtonguerecordings.com. They've printed up an exclusive run of 1000 copies of both Before the Fire and Rival Sons. Before the Fire will come in an orange splatter variant, while the EP is available in a clear with gold splatter variant. There will also be indie retailer exclusive color-ways of each release in translucent orange and crystal clear, respectively. A repressing of Pressure and Time has not been announced but is expected in the coming months.



By looking back, Rival Sons also leap forward again as they continue working on more music and the follow-up to 2019's FERAL ROOTS. FERAL ROOTS not only garnered a 2020 GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of "Best Rock Album," but also yielded a GRAMMY nomination for "Best Rock Performance" for the top 10 rock track, "Too Bad," and features the #1 rock radio single, "Do Your Worst." Produced by multi GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb at Nashville's famed RCA Studio A, and the equally legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL, Rival Sons' FERAL ROOTS is available now on all streaming platforms.



TOUR DATES:

Wed 09/29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room+

Thu 09/30 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live+

Fri 10/1 - Panama City, FL - Sand Jam (Festival)

Sun 10/3 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

Tue 10/5 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman*

Fri 10/8 - Houston, TX - House of Blues*

Sat 10/9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues*

Tue 10/12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues*

Wed 10/13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre*

Thu 10/14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

Sat 10/16 -Detroit, MI - The Fillmore*

Sun 10/17 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*

Mon 10/18 - New York, NY - Webster Hall*

Wed 10/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre*

Fri 10/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

Sat 10/23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore*

Sun 10/24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues*

Tue 10/26 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY*

Thu 10/28 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater*

Fri 10/29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore*

Sun 10/31 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre*

Mon 11/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot*

Thu 11/4 Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House* (w/ Halestorm)

Fri 11/5 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory*

Sun 11/7 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum*

Mon 11/8 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*

Tue 11/9 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom*

Thu 11/11 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield^

Fri 11/12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern^

Sat 11/13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues^

support:

+Myron Elkins

*Dorothy

