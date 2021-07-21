

On Christmas day that year, West's Sunday Service Choir released Jesus Is Born, an LP of gospel music that West executive produced. His previous solo record ye arrived in 2018, and was followed by Kids See New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kanye West has confirmed that his new album, "Donda," drops on Friday. The release date was established during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday within a Beats by Dre ad featuring track star Sha'Carri Richardson, which West scored and edited.The commercial sScored and edited by West himself, it features gospel-inflected Donda track "No Child Left Behind," a song whose title calls to mind a certain moment in television history.Donda is named after West's late mother, who died in 2007.The album, which reportedly features Lil Baby, Pusha T, Travis Scott, and Baby Keem, is West's first full-length project since 2019's Jesus is King.On Christmas day that year, West's Sunday Service Choir released Jesus Is Born, an LP of gospel music that West executive produced. His previous solo record ye arrived in 2018, and was followed by Kids See Ghosts - a collaboration with Kid Cudi. That same year, West also executive produced records by Teyana Taylor (K.T.S.E.), Nas (Nasir), and Pusha T (Daytona).



