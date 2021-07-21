"Malignant" - Official Trailer - HBO Max



Malignant will be available on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Director James Wan - architect of "The Conjuring" universe - returns to his roots with a completely new and original horror thriller.Paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, Madison's torment worsens as she discovers that her waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. #MalignantMovieMalignant stars Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle, The Mummy), Maddie Hasson (YouTube's Impulse, TV's Mr. Mercedes), George Young (TV's Containment), Michole Briana White (TV's Black Mafia Family, Dead to Me), Jacqueline McKenzie (Palm Beach, TV's Reckoning), Jake Abel (TV's Supernatural, the Percy Jackson films) and Ingrid Bisu (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun). James Wan is all about haunting stuff. He haunts houses in The Conjuring, children in Insidious, the ocean in Aquaman, and cars in Furious 7. Now, the acclaimed horror director has returned with a new original horror film, Malignant - and it looks like it's all about haunting dreams.Malignant will be available on September 10 in theaters and on HBO Max, streaming only on the Ad-Free plan in the US for 31 days from its theatrical release. https://itsh.bo/hbo-max



