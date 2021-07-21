Short Nite Returns - Watch Web Shorts In Fortnite's Party Royale Starting 23/07!



This Short Nite features animated, online shorts by up-and-coming creators such as Simon's Cat and Snail's House. These shorts have originated and gained massive popularity online, and now they're making their way to Fortnite!

Grab your Jumbo Popcorn, sit back, and get ready to enjoy the show - Short Nite 2 will be on the Big Screen starting July 23 at 7:00 PM BST until July 25 at 7:00 PM BST.



The total runtime for the festival is about 40 minutes and included in the schedule are two shorts from the popular and full-of-action Gildedguy saga, with one premiering first on Short Nite 2. In celebration of the world premiere for Gildedguy Gets Up, Gildedguy will be joining the fight on Fortnite Island with a brand-new Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe. Head to the Item Shop starting on July 24rd at 1:00 AM BST to get your hands on Gildedguy!



