Big Yellow Dog Music Signs South African Songwriter And Producer Zarni Devette To Its Roster

Big Yellow Dog New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville-based label, artist development and publishing company Big Yellow Dog Music announces its latest signee Zarni deVette to its roster. deVette claimed the #1 spot on iTunes All Genre/Country and reached the #2 spot on Billboard's Country Digital Sales Chart with her song "Somebody Does," which was recorded by country duo Tigerlily and produced by Shane McAnally (Monument Records), earlier this year.Originally from South Africa, deVette's music is a reflection of the deep roots she's planted in Nashville, and the cities she's called "home" along the way including Austin, Seattle and Boston — pop melodies with well-crafted storytelling. You may have heard the Berklee College of Music graduate's songs on an eclectic mix of shows incuding the Late Late Show with James Corden, NBC's Good Girls, ABC's Mistresses and WWE Monday Night Raw."From the first time we met Zarni, we knew she was a force," says Senior Creative Director Lauren Funk. "She impressed us with not only her raw talent but her incredible work ethic. We are so excited to come alongside her in this next step in her career."Big Yellow Dog Music is an independent music publishing and artist development company based in Nashville, TN. Over its 20 years of experience their artist-writers have won 10 GRAMMYs (including Best New Artist and all-genre Song of the Year " Need You Now ") and received an additional 15 GRAMMY nominations. Other accolades include 40 number one songs, four Song of the Year awards (ACM, BMI, and two ASCAP), an ASCAP Global Award, five ASCAP/BMI Pop awards, and many more.



