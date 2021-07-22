Leslie Grace Will Play Batgirl In New Movie!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Leslie Grace, who recently played Nina in the film adaptation of In The Heights, has been tapped to take the cape as Barbara Gordon
(AKA Batgirl) in an upcoming DC movie. which it will debut exclusively on HBO Max.
Gordon
is the daughter of Commissioner Gordon
from the original Batman comics. She is one of several characters who have taken on the Batgirl mantle - Gordon
was originally introduced as Betty Kane.
In In The Heights, Leslie Grace
plays Nina Rosario, the bright, Puerto Rican college freshman who returns to the neighborhood after dropping out of school.
Grace
is primarily known as a singer/songwriter; she sings in English and in Spanish, and has released two studio albums.