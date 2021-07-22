Easy Life Announce 2022 North American Tour:





05/03 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The British five-piece easy life announce a string of North American tour dates, in support of their debut album, 'life's a beach,' out now via Interscope Records. The 16 date tour kicks off on Friday, April 8 in Philadelphia, PA and includes shows in Washington DC, New York, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Columbus, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, before concluding in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 3rd.easy life's artist pre-sale begins today @ 12pm EST / 9am PT, followed by a Spotify pre-sale on Thursday, July 22nd @ 12pm EST / 9am PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 23 at 10am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.easylifemusic.com/live.The announcement of a US tour follows the recent first-of-its-kind live show and interactive experience within the world's biggest game, Fortnite, performing tracks from the album inside Fortnite Creative. As the first band to play an exclusive set inside Fortnite Creative, easy life took fans on a journey through tracks from their debut. Inspired by the concept around the album, this virtual performance - which marked the first time the O2 in London has ever worked with an artist outside the confines of its physical venues - goes far beyond the usual gig experience and fully embraces the wonderful world of Fortnite Creative.With the release of 'life's a beach', easy life continue to forge a new path for UK bands on the world's stage. A sun-kissed world of its own, it's a record where (like the band themselves) there is often more than meets the eye. Observational, universal and deeply personal, the concept of 'life's a beach' makes total sense, argues Murray, when you're "from slap bang in the middle of the country, geographically as far from the nearest seaside as possible." 'life's a beach' also shows how much more there is to the band than their apparent musical confidence. One of pop's more unsuspecting stars, front man Murray takes his observational and deeply personal songwriting to disarmingly candid heights, right from the album's chaotic opener, "a message to myself." A symphonic essay on depression and a rallying call for self-love, the track was produced alongside Grammy-nominated Bekon (known for his work on Kendrick Lamar's 'DAMN' and BJ The Chicago Kid's 'In My Mind') and arrives alongside a brilliant video directed and animated by Andy Baker (a collaborator on Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty'). Watch the video for "a message to myself" HERE.Other album highlights include the band's hit single "nightmares" (which was featured in Michaela Coel's critically acclaimed, EMMY-nominated HBO drama, 'I May Destroy You'), the boredom-turned-blissful "daydreams", "ocean view", which combines easy life'seffortless, hip-hop-inspired soundscape with some of Murray's more introspective, classic British storytelling, and high-energy/high-anxiety lead single "skeletons" - which, says Murray, "plays with the idea that everyone has baggage, and a slightly mysterious/potentially terrifying past." The band recently made their US Television debut performing the track on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live (WATCH). Watch the Greg Barth-directed music video for "ocean view" HERE.What Murray wants people to take away from the record, essentially, is the strength from allowing others in. "We should speak about these things. My girlfriend is forever asking me to open up, and it's funny that I find it so easy when writing, but genuinely quite difficult in day to day situations. Sometimes I feel like it's not even me who is speaking, it's just some lonely dude who has too much time to think about the way he feels...but this headspace should be encouraged. I didn't even understand myself until I started being super open in my lyrics. Now I feel like I can say anything and someone somewhere will understand me. How lucky I am."easy life's debut album, 'life's a beach' is out everywhere now.Easy Life Announce 2022 North American Tour:04/08 - The Foundry @ The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA04/09 - Union Stage - Washington, DC04/12 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY04/13 - Sinclair - Boston, MA04/15 - Le Ministere - Montreal, QC04/16 - Mod Club Theatre - Toronto, ON04/18 - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH04/19 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL04/20 - Turf Club - Minneapolis, MN04/22 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO04/25 - Neumos - Seattle, WA04/26 - Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver, BC04/27 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR04/29 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA04/30 - The Atrium @ The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA05/03 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA



