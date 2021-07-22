Upper Wilds Releases New Video For 'Love Song #2'





The rhythm section of bassist Jason Binnick (who also mixed the album) and drummer Jeff Ottenbacher (Black New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of the release of their blistering new album Venus this Friday, Brooklyn trio Upper Wilds have shared the new video for single "Love Song #2". Combining footage of the open road, filmed by guitarist/vocalist Dan Friel's long-distance trucking cousin with shots of the band performing from lockdown, the "Love Song #2" invokes the turbulence of trying to maintain relationships across time and distance while ultimately taking a hopeful stance, highlighting our tenacity to stay connected against all odds.Friel elaborates: "The song and video are inspired by an interview that the BBC did with my cousin Amy and her husband Victor about her work as a trucker in the midwest during the COVID pandemic, being away from her family in Georgia, feeling "amputated", and finding ways to stay connected." Together, the trio embody the acceleration of life's momentum, the tempo ratcheting each time Friel intones "It's all speeding up now, It's all flying by".On Venus, Upper Wilds traverses the havoc, mystery, and joy of humanity's countless follies in both space and love in ten lean cosmic tracks. Friel interlocks allegories, strange true stories and deeply personal sentiments into raucous jolts.The rhythm section of bassist Jason Binnick (who also mixed the album) and drummer Jeff Ottenbacher (Black Black Black, Golden Error) tear through off-kilter rhythms that land with meteoric impact. Friel's guitar sputters and froths before soaring into frenetic leads that pack every moment with powerful melody. Alien croons and glitching sparks spill out of Friel's wild, filtered humming amplified into oblivion. Venus' few moments of respite lay bare the raw efficiency and beauty of Friel's songwriting, like crackling space transmissions to loved ones thousands of miles away.



