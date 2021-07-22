Hallmark Channel Kicks Off Production On Season 9 Of Hit Series "When Calls The Heart"



"We couldn't be more excited to begin shooting season 9 of 'When Calls the Heart,' said star and executive producer Erin Krakow. "It's a wonderful feeling being back on set with the amazing cast and crew. There are a lot more stories to tell this season and thanks to the talented writing staff, there will be more drama, adventure and romance and we can't wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store."



The hit drama "When Calls the Heart" ended its eighth season on a high, with this season's final episode (8012) ranking as the most-watched episode of the series in Households (2.9 million) and among



In fact, season 8 became the most watched of the series in Households, and among



The program also ranked as this year's #1 original scripted series on ad-supported cable in 2021-to-date among Households and Women 18+. However, among Women 18+, the program was also this year's #1 original series (including reality) on ad-supported cable in 2021-to-date.

With its 12 episodes, the season reached 9.5 million unduplicated New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Season 9 of "When Calls the Heart," Hallmark Channel's longest-running, most-watched primetime series to date, has started production on twelve all-new episodes. Premiere to be announced at a later date."We couldn't be more excited to begin shooting season 9 of 'When Calls the Heart,' said star and executive producer Erin Krakow. "It's a wonderful feeling being back on set with the amazing cast and crew. There are a lot more stories to tell this season and thanks to the talented writing staff, there will be more drama, adventure and romance and we can't wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store."The hit drama "When Calls the Heart" ended its eighth season on a high, with this season's final episode (8012) ranking as the most-watched episode of the series in Households (2.9 million) and among Total Viewers (3.6 million) on a Live+3 basis.In fact, season 8 became the most watched of the series in Households, and among Total Viewers and Women 18+, with the program delivering 2.7 million Households, 3.3 million Total Viewers, and 2.4 million Women 18+.The program also ranked as this year's #1 original scripted series on ad-supported cable in 2021-to-date among Households and Women 18+. However, among Women 18+, the program was also this year's #1 original series (including reality) on ad-supported cable in 2021-to-date.With its 12 episodes, the season reached 9.5 million unduplicated Total Viewers.



