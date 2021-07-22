Psychological Horror Adventure 'Saint Kotar' Launching On Steam In October 2021





Descent into insanity

The teaser trailer that was released today shows a gritty, dark world where one of the main characters slowly descends into insanity. The teaser depicts strong religious influences, as it's narrated with parts of the famous Psalm 23: "Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil." Cults, dark rituals and gruesome scenes are definitely to be expected.



Information

Title: Saint Kotar

Platforms: Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG

Developer: Red Martyr Entertainment

Genre: Horror

Release Date: October 2021

Hashtag: #SaintKotar



Assets

Game page: https://soedesco.com/games/saint-kotar

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1358530/GP

GOG: https://www.gog.com/game/saint_kotar

Trailer: https://youtu.be/W60rYtwzApY

Press kit: Link

Inquiries: E-mail





In this story-and-choice-driven point and click psychological horror game with branching storylines and multiple endings, you take the role of Benedek and Nikolay. These two troubled godly men go out to search for a missing woman in an ancient rural town plagued by macabre murders and strange phenomena, which are allegedly related to occult rituals of devil worship and witchcraft.

Delve into a psychological horror point and click adventure

Live the game's branching stories and influence the game's endingL



