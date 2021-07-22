Psychological Horror Adventure 'Saint Kotar' Launching On Steam In October 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Saint Kotar, the choice- and story driven point and click psychological horror game that was announced to be published by SOEDESCO recently will launch on Steam, Epic Games Store & GOG this October. A new teaser trailer was released to tease the premise of the game.
Descent into insanity
The teaser trailer that was released today shows a gritty, dark world where one of the main characters slowly descends into insanity. The teaser depicts strong religious influences, as it's narrated with parts of the famous Psalm 23: "Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil." Cults, dark rituals and gruesome scenes are definitely to be expected.
Information
Title: Saint Kotar
Platforms: Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG
Developer: Red Martyr Entertainment
Genre: Horror
Release Date: October 2021
Hashtag: #SaintKotar
Assets
Game page: https://soedesco.com/games/saint-kotar
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1358530/GP
GOG: https://www.gog.com/game/saint_kotar
Trailer: https://youtu.be/W60rYtwzApY
Press kit: Link
Inquiries: E-mail
In this story-and-choice-driven point and click psychological horror game with branching storylines and multiple endings, you take the role of Benedek and Nikolay. These two troubled godly men go out to search for a missing woman in an ancient rural town plagued by macabre murders and strange phenomena, which are allegedly related to occult rituals of devil worship and witchcraft.
Delve into a psychological horror point and click adventure
Live the game's branching stories and influence the game's endingL
Experience
the dark world through its hand-painted graphics and fully voiced narration
Alternate between two protagonists and affect both their stories and the fate of other characters with your actions