Youth Movies About Love, Students, And College

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) What to do in the evening after school? Going to a nightclub or having a noisy party makes no sense if you have to go to university the next day. It is better to watch an interesting movie. For example, a youth film about love and college to have a chance to see the adventures of their peers. We have prepared a selection of the most interesting movies.

American movies about high school, college, and love

American cinema has given audiences the most movies about college, teenagers, and love.

Senseless (1998)

Even though this comedy is more than 20 years old, the film remains funny and heartwarming at the same time. Trying to work part-time, student Darryl Witherspoon volunteers to try an experimental quality that aggravates all of his senses:

sight;

hearing;

smell;

taste;

touch.

Thanks to this, the young man gets an internship and a romantic relationship, but everything changes when a side effect of the serum shows up.

Bickford Shmeckler's Cool Ideas (2006)

A movie about college and love that is stronger than cold reason. Bickford Schmeckler, a student inventor, writes down his genius ideas in a special notebook. One day a pretty classmate steals it. Bickford is to decide what is more important to him: his inventions or the girl's sympathy.

John Tucker must die (2006)

An American film about love and students whose main characters decide to teach the first college hottie a lesson. John Tucker dated them at the same time and now he has to feel cheated and rejected himself.

My Sassy Girl (2008)

This is a great college love movie where two opposites come together: the regular "right" student Charlie and the crazy girl Jordan. She will show the main character that life is full of bright colors and everything is not as monotonous as he thinks.

Charlie Bartlett (2008)

The main character of the film - a rich teenager Charlie Bartlett - was kicked out of another prestigious college, and now he has to go to the most ordinary educational institution. No one there cares about his status, and he will have to gain the respect of his peers from scratch.

Mrs. Washington Goes to Smith College (2009)

Alice decides to change her life after her divorce and goes to college. Her roommate turns out to be a young girl Zoe, the same age as her daughter. They gradually find a common language, and Alice becomes familiar with her young classmates.

The Social Network (2010)

The film tells about the foundation of the most popular social network - Facebook. It turns out that the reason that forced Mark Zuckerberg to create his brainchild was the breakup with his girlfriend. The movie tells the story of those who were at the origins of Facebook:

Eduardo Saverin.

Twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Sean Parker.

Larry Crowne (2011)

Like the character in one of the previous films, Larry Crowne is forced to go to college at a mature age in order to find a new job with a good salary. He does well in school, makes friends, and meets true love.

Dumplin (2018)

The teenage film shows viewers that beauty cannot be measured in centimeters or kilograms. The main character, who is overweight, through her persistence and charm, achieves more than the title of "the first beauty" - the attention of people close to her.

Life of the Party (2018)

A 2018 youth film about love and college. Its main character decided to get an education even though she is over 40 and her young daughter is in college. Her easy-going character and excellent sense of humor make Diana popular among young people.

