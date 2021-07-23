Grammy-Nominated Singer/Songwriter Steven Lee Olsen Announces EP 'Relationship Goals,' Out July 30, 2021



Having solidified himself as a chart-topping lyricist and an artist with a global reach, Steven Lee Olsen is one of 2021's most promising Country singer-songwriters. Stay tuned for much more to come in 2021. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Steven Lee Olsen announced his upcoming five-track EP, Relationship Goals, set for release on July 30.After years of hard work honing his craft and carving out a reputation as a chart-topping songwriter for artists like Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Rascal Flatts, Billy Currington and more, Steven Lee Olsen's passion for writing and producing pushed him into a new space - that of a recording artist, separate from his work writing stories only for the stars around him. Relationship Goals arrives as a collection showcasing Steven Lee Olsen's incredibly versatile vocal stylings and honest storytelling that reflect his soul, country, R&B, and pop influences. See below for the full track listing.Also announced, TSN is set to feature Steven Lee Olsen's track " What You're Made Of " as the CFL ON TSN Song of the Season, which soundtracks CFL ON TSN broadcast coverage throughout the 2021 campaign."I am so proud to be releasing this new music with my incredible partners at Universal Music and The Core Entertainment," said Steven Lee Olsen. "Having one of the songs from Relationship Goals featured as the CFL ON TSN Song of the Season is icing on the cake. I can't wait to share all of the exciting things to come."Relationship Goals is the first release via Universal Music Canada, and The Core Entertainment, the management company that specializes in discovering and championing new talent in music. Working in tandem, the UMC team, led by Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Remedios and Executive Vice President and General Manager Kristen Burke, together with The Core founders Kevin Chief " Zaruk and Simon Tikhman, and The Core Canada President Tracy Martin, will hand-select a roster of talent poised to make an impact internationally, developing the acts together in their respective and distinct roles as management and label. Through the joint venture, The Core will offer management services, creative direction, and A&R development to artists, bringing key acts to Universal Music Canada for UMC's consideration to sign to a recorded music deal.Relationship Goals Track Listing:"Relationship Goals""You Get It""Time With Ya""You Tell Me" What You're Made Of " the CFL ON TSN Song of the SeasonSteven Lee Olsen's path to mainstream success has been a lengthy yet admirable and rewarding journey. Born and raised in a suburb of Toronto, Olsen moved to Nashville in 2004 to pursue his dreams of being a songwriter. He spent years in Music City working on his songwriting skills by drawing upon his R&B, soul, country, and pop influences, eventually breaking into the upper echelons of Nashville songwriters. Olsen's work has been recorded by some of Country music's most significant artists like Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Rascal Flatts, Billy Currington, The Judds, Dallas Smith and many others. He has notched impressive accolades, including two No.1 hits in the US with his Grammy-nominated, double-platinum certified song " Blue Ain't Your Color " performed by Keith Urban and "More Girls Like You" performed by Kip Moore. He also went No.1 in Canada with co-writing credits on the platinum hit "Drop," performed by Dallas Smith.Having solidified himself as a chart-topping lyricist and an artist with a global reach, Steven Lee Olsen is one of 2021's most promising Country singer-songwriters. Stay tuned for much more to come in 2021.



