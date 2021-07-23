New Wave Of Classic Rock Trio The Black Moods Announce Fall US Tour With The Dead Daisies





The band will join Australian-American rock collective THE DEAD DAISIES across the U.S. on their "Like No Other" tour this fall alongside rock & roll comedian Don Jamieson (VH1's That Metal Show). It kicks off



In addition to performing hits from SUNSHINE, THE BLACK MOODS will give fans a first listen to new music taken from its much-anticipated follow-up expected to be released later this year. The as-yet-untitled album was recorded over the past year while the band was off the road due to the covid pandemic.



"We're thrilled to be back on the road again and getting back to what we do best," shared the band collectively. "Playing with our rock & roll heroes in The Dead Daisies is icing on the cake, and we can't wait to trade jokes with Don Jamieson as well! We're happy to finally be able to perform 'Sunshine' live and even more excited to share a sneak peek of new material from our upcoming album too. We will see you all on the road!"



SUNSHINE, released last May via Steelhorse Entertainment, marked several career highlights for THE BLACK MOODS including their first-ever Top 20 Billboard Active Rock charting single, title track "



With touring at a halt, THE BLACK MOODS temporarily relocated their home studio from



Come experience THE BLACK MOODS riveting live show at one of their upcoming dates:

8/3 Scottsdale, AZ @ Frasher's Tavern

8/6 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Royal (w/ Royal Bliss, Smile Empty Soul)

8/7 Lewiston, ID @ Snake River Rock Fest ^

9/5 Charlotte, NC @ Hops & Hogs Festival ^

9/10 Rockford, IL @ The Apollo Theater AC #

9/11 Joliet, IL @ The Forge #

9/13 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's #

9/14 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater #

9/17 Buffalo, NY @ The Showplace Theater #

9/18 Vineland, NJ @ The Landis #

9/20 New York, NY @ Sony Hall #

9/22 Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 #

9/24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room #

9/25 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live #

9/27 Sauget, IL @ Pop's #

9/29 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

9/30 San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box #

10/2 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live #

10/3 Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live #

10/7 San Diego, CA @ Ramona Mainstage #

10/9 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival ^

10/10 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post (Placer) #

10/12 Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theater #

10/15 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater #

# with The Dead Daisies, Don Jamieson

^ festival appearance. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Born in the Arizona desert and reared on stages across North America, THE BLACK MOODS have been trailblazers for the 'new wave of classic rock' movement with their guitar-driven rock that delivers a fresh, fiery update of a timeless sound. The trio - vocalist/guitarist JOSH KENNEDY, drummer CHICO DIAZ and bassist/backing vocalist JORDAN HOFFMAN - are excited to announce they will embark on their first tour pegged to their critically acclaimed 2020 sophomore album SUNSHINE-recorded by Grammy-nominated producer Johnny K (Disturbed, 3 Doors Down)-due to the halt of live music last year as a result of the pandemic.The band will join Australian-American rock collective THE DEAD DAISIES across the U.S. on their "Like No Other" tour this fall alongside rock & roll comedian Don Jamieson (VH1's That Metal Show). It kicks off September 10 in Rockford, IL and stretches to the West Coast, wrapping in Seattle, WA October 15. The trek includes a stop for THE BLACK MOODS at Aftershock Festival October 9 in Sacramento, CA. Full dates are listed below and tickets are on sale now at www.theblackmoods.com.In addition to performing hits from SUNSHINE, THE BLACK MOODS will give fans a first listen to new music taken from its much-anticipated follow-up expected to be released later this year. The as-yet-untitled album was recorded over the past year while the band was off the road due to the covid pandemic."We're thrilled to be back on the road again and getting back to what we do best," shared the band collectively. "Playing with our rock & roll heroes in The Dead Daisies is icing on the cake, and we can't wait to trade jokes with Don Jamieson as well! We're happy to finally be able to perform 'Sunshine' live and even more excited to share a sneak peek of new material from our upcoming album too. We will see you all on the road!"SUNSHINE, released last May via Steelhorse Entertainment, marked several career highlights for THE BLACK MOODS including their first-ever Top 20 Billboard Active Rock charting single, title track " Sunshine " (which peaked at #16), a cover feature with their hometown local weekly newspaper, Phoenix New Times (May 7, 2020) and three additional Top 30 singles ("Bad News" [#24], " Bella Donna " [#29] and "Whatcha Got" [#30]). The band also released a stirring music video for the album's ballad "Home" which featured footage of the band and their families which captured the world's feeling of struggling being unable to be with loved ones.With touring at a halt, THE BLACK MOODS temporarily relocated their home studio from Phoenix to the Ozarks (where Kennedy was born and raised) and recorded their next album in the house of their label owner, once again with Karkazis, in addition to recording a track remotely using advanced virtual software with legendary producer Eddie Kramer (Led Zeppelin, The Beatles) who was based in Canada. Stay tuned for further details on their third album-due out later this year-in the coming months.Come experience THE BLACK MOODS riveting live show at one of their upcoming dates:8/3 Scottsdale, AZ @ Frasher's Tavern8/6 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Royal (w/ Royal Bliss, Smile Empty Soul)8/7 Lewiston, ID @ Snake River Rock Fest ^9/5 Charlotte, NC @ Hops & Hogs Festival ^9/10 Rockford, IL @ The Apollo Theater AC #9/11 Joliet, IL @ The Forge #9/13 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's #9/14 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater #9/17 Buffalo, NY @ The Showplace Theater #9/18 Vineland, NJ @ The Landis #9/20 New York, NY @ Sony Hall #9/22 Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 #9/24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room #9/25 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live #9/27 Sauget, IL @ Pop's #9/29 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #9/30 San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box #10/2 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live #10/3 Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live #10/7 San Diego, CA @ Ramona Mainstage #10/9 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival ^10/10 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post (Placer) #10/12 Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theater #10/15 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater ## with The Dead Daisies, Don Jamieson^ festival appearance.



